Essential Politics: Trump's tough immigration talk

Donald Trump’s nearly 7,000-word immigration speech spoke more to the Republican nominee’s base than the general election voters he needs to capture to defeat Hillary Clinton on Nov. 8. In what was his most substantive speech on the topic to date, Trump backed away from mass deportations, but kept up with his hard-line proposals on the wall and other matters.

I’m Christina Bellantoni, and this is Essential Politics, following a day when we all burned the candle at both ends.

As Trump captured national attention in primetime, with his top surrogates and vice presidential running mate at his side, California’s Legislature wrapped up a momentous two-year session by coming to an agreement on how to spend money from the state’s cap-and-trade system and going into the night with several major issues still on the table.

We captured it all on our Essential Politics news feed in real time, and some of the top headlines are below.

A 10-POINT PLAN

Our team captured Trump’s chaotic day from start to finish, as he and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto contradicted one another — after the fact — and as he went over his 10-step plan to be a law-and-order president who wouldn’t tolerate immigration rule-breaking.

Kate Linthicum captured Mexico’s reaction to Trump’s visit from Mexico City.

The address also served as a sharp attack on Clinton, going after her on everything from her willingness to let Syrian refugees into the U.S. to the familiar critique of her lack of “stamina.”

The Times annotated the speech and offered live coverage and analysis throughout.

We’ll, of course, be tracking what’s next. David Lauter will return Friday with his wrap of the week in national politics, and Essential Politics will return Tuesday morning after the Labor Day holiday.

In the meantime, get the latest from the campaign trail on Trail Guide and follow @latimespolitics. Check our daily USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times tracking poll at the top of the politics page.

Caption The ultimate side-by-side convention comparison of Clinton and Trump on the issues An examination of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump's convention acceptance speeches and how they line up on several key issues. Full coverage at latimes.com/conventions. An examination of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump's convention acceptance speeches and how they line up on several key issues. Full coverage at latimes.com/conventions. Caption Donald Trump in his own words on building a border wall Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has talked about building a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border since his campaign began. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has talked about building a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border since his campaign began.

DEAL STRUCK ON CAP AND TRADE

It’s been two years since lawmakers and Gov. Jerry Brown have been able to strike a deal on how to spend a significant portion of the money generated by the state’s cap-and-trade auctions, the centerpiece of California’s climate policy. But on Wednesday, a last-minute deal was struck and approved by lawmakers. Melanie Mason and Liam Dillon report on the $900-million spending plan, which includes money for clean car subsidies and urban parks.

LIGHTNING ROUND FROM SACRAMENTO

Sacramento bureau chief John Myers caps off his first session conclusion with The Times in a detailed piece outlining lawmakers’ wins and losses over the last two years.

The state Senate on Wednesday sent a bill to the governor that would expand parental leave protection and benefits to 2.7 million residents at small businesses with more than 20 employees. The bill is the latest effort that seeks to address the challenges keeping many working families from taking time off from their jobs to care for newborns and newly adopted children.

Other actions included asking the governor to criminalize possession of the synthetic drug “spice,” setting new processing standards for medical marijuana and making denim California’s official fabric. (Seriously.)

State lawmakers also OKd up to $250 million in financial guarantees in case the city of Los Angeles goes over budget in its proposal to host the 2024 Summer Olympic Games and Paralympic Games.

Several measures died, from legalizing Internet poker, to a plan to overhaul the Public Utilities Commission, paying workers double for pulling Thanksgiving Day duty to banning ex-parte communications with Coastal Commission members. Dropped from consideration was a bill that would have allowed landlords renting apartments in California to bar their tenants from smoking medical marijuana in their residences.

In the last few hours before the end of session, lawmakers passed a measure to advance the California bullet train project.