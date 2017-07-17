Essential Politics: California readies to send a climate change signal to Trump administration

The California Legislature is scheduled to vote today on a revamped cap-and-trade system that would extend the life of a program that sends yet another signal to the Trump administration about where the state stands on environmental issues.

But it's not clear the support is there to renew the state's signature climate change program, even with the changes hammered out over weeks of negotiation. This weekend, champions of the measure were still working on lining up the votes.

I’m Christina Bellantoni. Welcome to the Monday edition of Essential Politics.

The first test will be an Appropriations hearing Monday morning. We'll cover the action as it happens on our Essential Politics news feed.

THE STATE OF PLAY

As Melanie Mason and Liam Dillon explain, the effort to secure a longer lifespan for cap-and-trade was never going to be easy. To protect from legal challenges, Gov. Jerry Brown wants a two-thirds vote to authorize the program, which means scrounging a supermajority across party lines and disparate interest groups. Mason and Dillon take you through the key players in the debate, from outside influences such as agriculture interests to the lawmakers who may cast pivotal votes.

Over the course of the week the story evolved, with housing advocates pushing for a vote on their pivotal issue as well.

There’s also the obvious legacy question for Brown, who spent several hours in a committee hearing Thursday jotting down questions after his own energetic testimony.

At Thursday’s state Senate Environmental Quality Committee hearing, Brown put on full display his emotional, tenacious side to advocate for the future of the environment. Brown has long battled climate change with a religious zeal, and fighting for the survival of cap and trade in the state will require the governor to use all the political skills he can marshal, George Skelton writes in his Monday column.

TRUMP’S WEEKEND

On the one hand, there were no further substantial revelations about President Trump’s family or campaign related to Russia, although his son’s meeting dominated the Sunday shows.

On the other, new polling released Sunday confirmed how deep the hole is that Trump finds himself in six months into his presidency. It also offered some warnings to his Democratic opponents, David Lauter reports. The new Washington Post/ABC News survey found that Americans by 36%-58% disapprove of Trump's performance in office, a significantly worse grade than the public has given any other president at this point in his tenure since modern polling began in the 1940s.

For his part, Trump bashed the poll and continued to focus on Hillary Clinton while laying low this weekend.

Meanwhile, in California, protesters and counter-protesters faced off at Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As for the meeting Donald Trump Jr. had with a Kremlin-linked lawyer, it turns out as more details emerge that there’s a California connection.

The former Soviet military counter-intelligence officer who met with Trump's son, son-in-law and campaign manager in June 2016 had previously lobbied Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Huntington Beach) at least twice about U.S. relations with Russia.

A NEW ROLE FOR DARRELL ISSA

As the chairman of the committee charged with overseeing the executive branch, Vista Rep. Darrell Issa was once known as President Obama’s toughest critic. Now the richest man in Congress has found himself with protesters at his door, no committee to lead, and a tough race expected in 2018.

Sarah Wire has the story on the shaky line the nine-term congressman has had to walk, reassuring his conservative base that he’s not moderating his positions while showing the growing number of independents and Democrats in his district that he’s not as partisan as people think.

KNOWING THE OTHER GUY’S BIGGEST WEAKNESS

Seema Mehta reports that top gubernatorial candidates Gavin Newsom and Antonio Villaraigosa share more than major personal downfalls when they were mayors of San Francisco and Los Angeles, respectively. They also share top advisers who know the dirt on their rivals’ affairs as well as their temperament.

THE HEALTHCARE FIGHT