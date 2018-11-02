In this California House race, water is 'lifeblood.' Will an edge on the issue give Denham a boost?

This year, water has come to the forefront of voters’ minds as the California Water Resources Control Board weighs its plan to allow more water from three rivers to flow freely to the Pacific Ocean, reducing the amount farmers can use for irrigation. Scientists say the move will help replenish the Delta and aid fish and fisheries. The plan has been denounced by many, if not most farmers, who say it will cause them to fallow fields and lay off workers, devastating the region’s economy.