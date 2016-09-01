Hurting for support in her own party, Rep. Loretta Sanchez tilts her Senate campaign to the right

Orange County Rep. Loretta Sanchez’s U.S. Senate campaign has swerved away from the left side of the road in recent weeks.

The Democratic congresswoman popped up on a conservative talk radio show in San Diego to tout her record against “Islamic extremists.” She ventured to Shasta Lake, Northern California’s Republican frontier populated by farmers and ranchers, and promised to listen to all sides to address the state’s water crisis. And on Thursday, Sanchez will chat with U.S. Marines at Camp Pendleton, where she will be joined by Vista Republican Rep. Darrell Issa, who once called President Obama “one of the most corrupt presidents in modern times.”

In California’s historic Democrat-versus-Democrat U.S. Senate race, those events and a string of others offer clear signs of Sanchez’s effort to court the fertile field of Republicans, independents and moderates who feel disenfranchised with two Democrats on the Senate ballot.

But whether Sanchez can attract enough support across the political spectrum to overcome opponent state Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris’ substantial advantages in fundraising, among Democratic Party leadership and in the polls, especially among California’s registered Democrats, remains in doubt.

A Field poll in early July found that 39% of likely voters supported Harris, compared with 24% for Sanchez. Harris had the support of nearly half of likely Democratic voters.

That same poll, however, found that 56% of Republicans and 41% of independents and voters in other parties were undecided or didn’t support either candidate. It’s that group of untethered California voters that offers Sanchez a glimmer of hope in November, if she can win them over.

Seizing on a potential opportunity to broaden her base of support, Sanchez has cast her front-runner rival as the “totally to the left” darling of the San Francisco-based California Democratic establishment, a message similar to that pushed by Republicans in the primary.

But to win, Sanchez still needs strong backing from Latinos and a decent share of Democrats, which could make her path to victory challenging.

“It’s not like she’s going to suddenly become something she’s not,” said Bill Carrick, Sanchez’s political consultant. “But a lot of what is in her record is what Republicans like: national security experience, homeland security experience. There’s plenty of Republicans who like the fact that she voted against the war in Iraq. There are a lot of Republicans who like the fact that she voted against the Wall Street bailout.”

Former San Diego City Councilman Carl DeMaio, who hosts a conservative radio talk show on KOGO-AM in San Diego, had Sanchez on as a guest last week and talked about the dilemma that he and his Republican listeners face in a Senate election between two Democrats.

“I’m not sold on you at this point, but I can tell you right now I’m definitely urging a ‘no’ vote on Harris,” DeMaio said.

“If you don’t vote, then Ms. Harris and her party establishment will win,” Sanchez replied.

This summer, the Sanchez campaign boasted about endorsements from two prominent Southern California Republicans: former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan and former Rep. Howard "Buck" McKeon of Santa Clarita. Riordan has called Harris a “crazy liberal” and McKeon, the former chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, praised Sanchez for supporting policies that protect “our troops and the homeland.”

Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt endorsed Sanchez when he interviewed her in July and later tweeted: “That was a 1st in my 16 years of a national radio show: I endorsed a Democrat 4 US Senate: @Loretta2016: an old friend + far better of 2 Ds.”

None of the major Republican opponents from the June Senate primary have endorsed either Democrat, and most declined to reveal who might get their vote.

Former GOP candidate Tom Del Beccaro doesn’t plan to vote, a protest, he said, of 2010’s Proposition 14, which gave California the “top two” primary.

The congresswoman was also endorsed last week by the National Assn. of Women Business Owners and addressed the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

On Thursday Sanchez is scheduled to join Republican congressmen Issa and Mike Turner of Ohio, as well as Rep. Scott Peters (D-San Diego), at a meeting with troops at Camp Pendleton. Issa’s district includes the U.S. Marine base, and Sanchez, Turner and Peters are members of the House Armed Services Committee.

The event provides Sanchez with an opportunity to put her expertise on defense and national security issues on full display, a background she says makes her the most qualified Senate candidate on the ballot.

Still, Sanchez has struggled to raise campaign funds, and two independent campaign committees formed to catapult her campaign — one backed by Republicans and the other by moderates — don’t appear to be faring any better.

Some Republican political consultants told The Times that business groups and conservatives have looked at reaching out to the Sanchez campaign, worried about Harris’ liberal leanings and her possible bright future in Washington.