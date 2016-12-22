Scandals, surprise squeakers and the 'Trump effect': What worked and what flopped in California's five most expensive House races

Winning a seat representing a California congressional district is not a cheap endeavor.

In the last two years, more than $150 million was spent trying to help or hurt the candidates running for one of California’s 53 seats in the House of Representatives.

Most of that money — about $117 million — was spent by the candidates’ own committees while an additional $35 million poured in from outside groups looking to influence the outcome of a few key races, according to federal spending records tracked by the nonpartisan election guide California Target Book.

California's most expensive House races included some perennially contested seats as well as sleepy districts that were suddenly thrust into competition based on hopes that having Donald Trump at the top of the GOP ticket would imperil incumbent House Republicans down the ballot.

Here’s a look at the most pricey contests:

1. $14 million worth of mudslinging in suburban Sacramento

The most expensive race in the state saw $14.3 million spent in a swing district in the Sacramento suburbs where Rep. Ami Bera (D-Elk Grove) faced off against Republican Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones.

Bera spent over $4 million to keep his job, while Jones’ campaign dropped in more than $1 million. But the real action came from outside spending by independent super-PACs and so-called dark-money groups tied to both parties as well as special interests. That spending added up to $9 million.

The race was given extra heat by dueling scandals that were prominently featured in ads and mailers. Bera’s father was sentenced to a year in federal prison for illegally funneling money to his son’s congressional campaigns in 2010 and 2012. Meanwhile, Jones was accused of sexual harassment in a court deposition by a colleague in law enforcement.

2. Testing the ‘Trump effect’ in the Central Valley

Rep. Jeff Denham (R-Turlock) Bill Clark / CQ Roll Call Rep. Jeff Denham (R-Turlock) Rep. Jeff Denham (R-Turlock) (Bill Clark / CQ Roll Call)

Spending in a Central Valley race between three-term incumbent Rep. Jeff Denham (R-Turlock) and beekeeper Michael Eggman, a Democrat, clocked in at $14 million. Though Eggman took a 12-point beating from Denham in the district in 2014, the rematch was more competitive.

The race saw a fresh round of attacks by Democrats trying to tie Denham to Trump in a district where analysts estimate about a quarter of voters are Latino. The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super-PAC that supports Republicans in Congress, responded with $3.3 million worth of attacks labeling Eggman an "extreme liberal" and a "rubber stamp" for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) because he supports the Affordable Care Act.

Denham won by 3 percentage points.

3. Issa spends big to eke out a win in a surprisingly close race

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista), left, greets then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the San Diego Convention Center on May 27. John Gastaldo / San Diego Union-Tribune Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista), left, greets then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the San Diego Convention Center on May 27. Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista), left, greets then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the San Diego Convention Center on May 27. (John Gastaldo / San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego area Rep. Darrell Issa tapped into his campaign piggy bank to the tune of $6 million to hold back upstart Democratic challenger Doug Applegate — a race that cost more than $11 million overall.

Applegate, a retired Marine colonel and Iraq war veteran, suprised political watchers with his strong primary showing. The political novice quickly came under attack from Issa after reports surfaced that he was accused of threatening his former wife during their divorce proceedings more than a decade ago. His ex-wife later supported him in his campaign.

Issa, a frequent and vocal critic of President Obama, also sent out mailers praising Obama — a move the president called “shameless.”

The only California House candidate who spent more than Issa this election cycle was House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who gives a significant chunk of his money away to benefit the Republican Party and to help out other candidates since he has a safe seat.

Issa, an early Trump supporter, won a razor-thin victory by just 1,621 votes. Applegate, who benefited from more than $3 million in outside spending by liberal groups, said after the loss that he will challenge Issa again in 2018.

4. Money adds up in crowded race for open Santa Barbara seat