For California's forgotten GOP statewide candidates, it's a record-setting election for not raising campaign cash

But there were always a few races in which the party’s backers would place a bet. This time, it’s a campaign cash wasteland. The most successful fundraiser is Steven Bailey, a former Northern California judge who’s challenging Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra. And yet half of Bailey’s cash came during the primary when he bested another Republican for the second spot on the November ballot. In just the last month alone, Becerra has raised three times what Bailey has collected since late June.