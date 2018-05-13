There's a California election coming up. But if history is any guide, most voters won't show up

The shifting fortunes are even more notable in two Southern California districts where the GOP incumbent is retiring. In the race to replace Orange County Rep. Ed Royce, there are six Democrats and seven Republicans appearing on the ballot. In overall registration, there are only about 3,800 more Republican voters than Democrats in the district. But turnout models that use past non-presidential primaries suggest there could be 15,000 more Republican ballots cast in June — a huge leg up, especially in a district where Democrats already fear being shut out of the November election.