Rep. Rohrabacher gets a small boost in his reelection bid, but race remains tight, poll shows

Rouda has the support of nearly three in four likely voters younger than 50. But since July, he has lost ground among three key groups: independents, white college-educated voters and minority voters. The Democrat led among independents three months ago, but the latest survey shows them evenly split between the candidates. And although Rouda still leads 55% to 42% among nonwhite voters, Rohrabacher has cut his deficit with that group in half since July.