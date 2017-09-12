Villaraigosa craves a return to the spotlight, fights odds in run for California governor

A few dozen migrants from Mexico looked up from the Salinas Valley field where they were picking strawberries and watched Antonio Villaraigosa’s convoy rumble toward them in a cloud of dust.

Moments later, the former Los Angeles mayor, wearing shiny black dress shoes, stepped out of a sedan.

“Hola, señora — Antonio Villaraigosa,” he told Estela Almanza, a fruit sorter.

He inspected a handful of ripe berries for news cameras and greeted Almanza’s coworkers, most of them covered in hats, scarves and hoodies. “Buenas tardes. Hola.”

The harvest was the highlight of a Monterey Bay campaign swing for Villaraigosa, a Democrat running for governor. It came almost 50 years after he broke into politics as an East L.A. teenager, urging Safeway shoppers to join a grape boycott for farmworker rights. He went on to serve as state Assembly speaker and win two terms as mayor.

But now, four years after his mayoralty came to an end, Villaraigosa, 64, is no longer the scrappy upstart whose rise to power symbolized Latinos’ growing clout in California.

Instead, he stands out as the oldest of the top contenders for governor in the June 2018 primary. He is painfully aware that Californians might deny him what he craves: one more act in public life.

“Maybe it passed me up,” he conceded to guests at a July reception in Stockton. “Maybe I’m yesterday’s news. Maybe I’m just a guy who was starting out 20-some-odd years ago, broke glass ceilings — but maybe my time is over.”

The burst of candor was not a sign that he lacks hope; he doesn’t. But it did reflect his recognition that the odds, once again, are stacked against him.

“I have no shot if I don’t work my ass off,” Villaraigosa told another group in Stockton during a 14-hour day of back-to-back events in the Central Valley.

Critics are less kind.

“The aroma around Villaraigosa to me seems stale,” said Nathan Ballard, a former top advisor to Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Villaraigosa’s chief rival.

One obstacle is a shortage of money. At the end of June, Villaraigosa reported $4.5 million in the bank — well behind Newsom and John Chiang, both fellow Democrats. Newsom had $16 million, and Chiang, the state treasurer, $9 million.

The strength of Villaraigosa’s political base is also uncertain. He is counting on overwhelming support among Latinos. But many of them live beyond the reach of L.A. television and radio stations that have covered him closely for years, so they know little about him.

Turnout of Latinos in gubernatorial primaries is typically dismal. They make up 25% of the state’s registered voters, but just 12% of those who cast ballots in June 2014 were Latino, according to Political Data Inc.

“That’s a big problem for Latino candidates,” said Paul Mitchell, vice president of the nonpartisan election data firm.

If he wins, Villaraigosa would be California’s first Latino governor since Romualdo Pacheco in 1875. In theory, his candidacy could spark unusually high Latino turnout, as it did when he won election in 2005 as the first Latino mayor of modern Los Angeles.

Villaraigosa’s recent stops include an East L.A. College immigration summit, a Mexican heritage center in Stockton and a luncheon of San Joaquin County’s Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. In San Diego County, he spoke at a “Café con Leche” breakfast for Border Angels, a group that leaves bottles of water in the desert for immigrants crossing the border illegally.

President Trump serves as an occasional foil. At the strawberry harvest in Salinas, Villaraigosa met a Mexican picker who whispered to him in Spanish about her family’s hardships as they try to elude capture and deportation.

“They’re terrorizing these people, and it’s wrong,” he said later.

His overarching message is a call to relieve poverty and create jobs in some of the least prosperous parts of California — the Inland Empire, the Imperial Valley, blue-collar towns around San Francisco Bay and vast stretches of the Central Valley.

“We’re growing unevenly,” Villaraigosa told guests at the San Joaquin County luncheon. “When you look at where that wealth is getting created, it’s disproportionately in tech, and it’s disproportionately on the coast.”

He deplored the shantytowns he’d seen in Firebaugh and Mendota, west of Fresno. He promised to build a state university campus in Stockton and a medical school at UC Merced.

Villaraigosa also talked of invigorating public schools, but was light on details. “There’s plenty of time to work on that,” he said.

On the personal side, he has revived the up-from-nothing, bad-boy-turned-good stories that animated his mayoral campaigns.

David Butow / For the Los Angeles Times Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa tours the Organic Girl lettuce processing plant in Salinas. Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa tours the Organic Girl lettuce processing plant in Salinas. (David Butow / For the Los Angeles Times)

“I grew up in a tough neighborhood,” he told a few hundred high school students in a Salinas gymnasium. “I grew up poor. I grew up with a dad who beat my mom and left us.”

Villaraigosa, prone to fistfights as a boy, was kicked out of Cathedral High School after a brawl at a football game. Later, he dropped out of Roosevelt High School.

He recalled his mother prodding him to strive for success and reassuring him: “Sí se puede. You can do it. You can make it.”

Villaraigosa wound up receiving a bachelor’s degree at UCLA and a law degree from Peoples College of Law near MacArthur Park, an unaccredited school for students committed to social change. (He never passed the bar despite four tries.)

After years of work for labor unions and the American Civil Liberties Union, Villaraigosa won an Assembly seat in 1994.

His life as a former mayor bears little resemblance to his upbringing. In 2015, he bought a $2.5-million house in the Hollywood Hills with jetliner views of the city, from the ocean to downtown.

He’s known for savoring fine wine and gourmet meals. Bestia, Gjelina, Madeo and the Tasting Kitchen are favorite dining spots.

“I’m a foodie,” he said. “People talk about the wine all the time, but actually it’s the food. I love the food.”

David Butow / For the Los Angeles Times Antonio Villaraigosa, second from left, joins guests of Ricky Cabrera, far left, for a tequila shot at Cabrera's home in Salinas. Antonio Villaraigosa, second from left, joins guests of Ricky Cabrera, far left, for a tequila shot at Cabrera's home in Salinas. (David Butow / For the Los Angeles Times)

He also likes the occasional tequila shot. “I know my tequila — this is Don Julio Setenta, man,” he told grape and walnut growers joining him for a toast at a reception in Lodi. “To Lodi! The lovable Lodi!”