100 days in, Trump's supporters back him, but some doubts have begun to show

Tomorrow, Donald Trump plans to mark his 100th day in office with a rally in Pennsylvania, the state that, as much as any, symbolizes his upset victory over Hillary Clinton in last fall’s election.

If he stays true to his practice, the president will denounce the media for unfair coverage, complain about Democratic obstructionism and tout his achievements.

What he most likely won’t do is review the full list of promises he made at another Pennsylvania rally two weeks before the November election.

Good afternoon, I'm David Lauter, Washington bureau chief. Welcome to the Friday edition of our Essential Politics newsletter, in which we look at the events of the week in Washington and elsewhere in national politics and highlight some particularly insightful stories.

MANY PROMISES, FEW KEPT

In the final weeks of the 2016 campaign, Trump set out his promises with great specificity. The Contract with the American Voter, which he described in his speech at Gettysburg, Pa., on Oct. 26, included more than two dozen specific items, some of which he said he would do on his first day, others within the first 100.

Not many of those have happened, and now that he’s hit the 100-day mark, Trump has backed away.

“Somebody put out the concept of a hundred-day plan,” he told the Associated Press in an interview a few days ago.

“But things change,” he added. “There has to be flexibility.”

As a new USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll shows, many of Trump’s supporters are willing to grant him that flexibility — up to a point.

According to the survey, more than 90% of people who voted for Trump in 2016 said they would do so again.

Mark Barabak found a lot of that sort of sentiment when he traveled to Pueblo, Colo., a formerly Democratic area that swung to Trump in the last election. Few voters there express regrets, Barabak reported.

But the poll also showed that an increasing number of voters, including Trump backers, have started to doubt if he will keep his promises.

They have reason to worry. A review by The Times found that of 31 key promises, only four have been fulfilled so far, while five have been abandoned. Many have been stalled or scaled back.

Over time, failure to live up to promises can erode support for a president. Whether that happens in Trump’s case won’t be answered in the first 100 days, but will be a central question for the rest of this year.

Meanwhile, though Trump can’t point to a lot of policy accomplishments, he has changed the emotional climate of American politics. Opposition to him has pushed the Democrats to the left, as Lisa Mascaro vividly described in a report from Wisconsin.

HEALTHCARE BLAME GAME

Among the stalled promises is Trump’s pledge to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with something “great.”

Trump suffered an embarrassing defeat in March when House GOP leaders had to pull the Obamacare repeal bill from the floor because they lacked the votes to pass it. In the last week, White House officials and lawmakers have worked overtime to try to come up with a new version they could bring back for a vote.

This week, they announced they had that new version. A key provision would give states the option of dropping most of the consumer protections included in the Affordable Care Act. As Noam Levey reported, the administration and its allies have kept their talks to a closed circle, not consulting with insurers, medical groups, moderate members of the House or the Senate.

The resulting bill — more to the liking of conservatives than the previous version — won support from members of the House Freedom Caucus who opposed the last one. But the shift to the right dismayed many Republican moderates.

White House officials spent much of the week pressing House leaders to hold a new vote on healthcare so Trump could claim a win before the 100-day clock ran out. Late Thursday, however, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield), who is close to Trump, announced that no vote would be held; Republicans still lack the votes for passage.

Many Republicans told reporters that they thought the week’s developments had been mostly for show — not an effort to pass a bill so much as an attempt by the Freedom Caucus to shift the blame away from themselves.

While that was going on, the White House indicated on Wednesday that the administration would continue to fund key insurance subsidies under Obamacare, which Trump had threatened to hold hostage.

Here’s a primer on those cost-sharing subsidies and why they’re important to the continued functioning of the law.

In the first 100 days, healthcare has tested whether Republicans, given unified control of government, could turn their promises into policy. So far, the answer appears to be no.

WILL TAX REFORM BE EASIER?

Trump appeared to take aides by surprise last week when he said in an interview that he would release a tax plan on Wednesday.

The resulting plan was little more than a sketch — a single sheet of paper listing principles with no details, as Noah Bierman and Jim Puzzanghera wrote.

How much the plan would reduce government revenue, how people at different income levels would be affected, what the impact might be on the economy — none of that was answered. Indeed, the next day, administration officials could not agree on whether Trump’s plan would end the popular tax deduction for 401(k) retirement accounts. (It wouldn’t, the White House eventually announced).