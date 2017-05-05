For Trump, two victories, but at what cost?

LAT (LAT)

The legislative fight over healthcare these past several weeks has offered House Republicans a choice of unattractive options.

Failure to pass a bill would have meant that even with a huge majority in the House and control of the Senate and the White House, Republicans could not fulfill their most basic promise to the voters who elected them: the pledge to repeal Obamacare.

Success meant forcing Republicans in vulnerable, swing districts to vote for a bill that is deeply unpopular, almost certainly putting some of their seats at risk, perhaps enough to lose the House majority in 2018.

David Lauter, Washington bureau chief.

HOW COSTLY A WIN?

As Democrats can testify from the bitter experience of 2010, passing a bill that many voters see as a threat to their healthcare can pave a quick road to defeat.

As Democrats can testify from an equally bitter loss in 1994, when Bill Clinton was president, failure to pass a promised bill on healthcare also can lead to defeat.

Speaker Paul Ryan and his advisors had been inclined to walk away from the healthcare battle after their initial defeat in March. As recently as this week, the bill appeared to be on the brink of failure, as Lisa Mascaro, Noam Levey and Sarah Wire wrote.

But, prodded by President Trump and his aides, who worried about their lack of legislative accomplishments, the House leaders returned to the field. On Thursday, they got their bill through, just barely, 217-213.

What would the new bill actually do? Levey has written a detailed side-by-side comparison with current law. It’s part of our series of primers on key aspects of the debate that we call Obamacare 101.

The broad thrust of the bill is simple, however: It cuts hundreds of billions of dollars a year from federal spending on healthcare, which means millions of middle- and low-income Americans won’t be able to afford to go to the doctor.

House Republicans say that if the federal government pulls back, states can pick up the slack. As Levey wrote, that approach has been tried before and has not worked, even in the biggest, wealthiest states.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that the earlier version of the bill would have taken healthcare coverage away from 24 million people. This time around, the House leadership didn’t wait to hear from the budget office before taking a vote.

In exchange for the spending cuts, the bill eliminates $600 billion in taxes over the next 10 years. That gives several hundred thousand of the wealthiest Americans a very big tax cut. Republicans say they believe that will boost economic growth and make healthcare cheaper for those who are young and healthy. It may do both, but so far, that prospective trade-off is proving unacceptable to many voters.

Since the election, when voters were evenly divided over whether they supported Obamacare, repeated polls by different organizations have shown a steady trend of growing support for the law as the GOP threatened to take it away.

WHAT COMES NEXT?

The healthcare debate now moves to the Senate. GOP leaders there already have signaled that they will throw out most of what the House has done and start over. Votes aren’t expected in the Senate before June at the earliest.

Republicans have 52 votes in the Senate; they need 50 to pass the bill under the special procedures being used. That doesn’t leave much margin, and the division of opinions between centrist and conservative senators is wide. No one on either side expects any Democrats to vote for a bill that would repeal Obamacare.

If the Republican senators can reach agreement, their bill would have to go back to the House. At that point, Ryan likely will have the same problem of getting conservatives to sign on to a bill that doesn’t fully meet their demands.

Odds are that the healthcare debate will continue to dominate Washington at least into the summer and perhaps the fall.

In the meantime, uncertainty about the future has encouraged several insurers to pull out of healthcare marketplaces. That’s left some places, including parts of Tennessee and Iowa, with few or no insurers for those who don’t get coverage through their jobs. That problem could get worse in coming months.

As Cathy Decker wrote Friday, that means healthcare almost certainly will be a defining issue for the 2018 midterm elections.

The healthcare debate could have particular impact in California, where half the Republican members of the delegation, 7 of 14, represent districts that Hillary Clinton carried in 2016. Every one of those potentially vulnerable Republicans voted for the healthcare bill, as Wire noted.