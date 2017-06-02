Nationalism reasserts itself in the Trump White House

The nationalists are back.

For weeks, the anti-globalist wing of President Trump’s White House, led by his strategist Steve Bannon, has appeared to be in retreat, losing important battles over trade, relations with China and resources for the promised border wall with Mexico.

But Trump’s speech in the White House Rose Garden on Thursday, denouncing the Paris climate change accord, was one of the most stridently nationalist of his tenure. It marked a clear triumph for the Bannon faction.

A CLIMATE TEST OF STRENGTH

The long debate within the White House over the climate accord can be seen through several lenses. One was as a test of power between Bannon and his allies and Ivanka Trump, who played a central role in organizing support for the treaty from business leaders and foreign officials.

At least on this issue, the president sided decisively with his populist adviser over his cosmopolitan daughter. He not only rejected the treaty, he denounced it as a perfidious effort by foreigners to “take advantage” of the U.S.

Trump’s speech made clear a key reason why the Bannon side won:

“We are keeping the promises I made to the American people during my campaign for president,” Trump declared. A few moments later, he added that “we're following through on our commitments, and I don't want anything to get in our way.”

That stress on keeping promises has been a key one for Bannon. Trump may or may not believe the claim he often makes that he won the election by a landslide. Bannon, however, knows fully how narrow Trump’s victory was and how tenuous the coalition behind it.

The key voters who put Trump over the top — especially the 10% or so of his backers who had voted for President Obama four years earlier — included millions of blue-collar workers who, among other traits, are prone to believing they have repeatedly been lied to by politicians.

They were willing to take a risk on something dramatically different and put their faith in Trump, but in many cases, they did so tentatively. Their affection for Trump wars with suspicion toward the Republican Party and the big-money types who populate much of his administration. Strategists in both parties believe that one of the keys to keeping their loyalty will be reassuring them that Trump is delivering on what he pledged.

Already, polls show doubts spreading on that score, and Trump has been keen to emphasize his fidelity to his core supporters.

As Cathy Decker wrote in her analysis of the politics of the climate decision, Trump is making a bet that the narrow path that delivered him to victory in 2016 is also the road to reelection in 2020. So long as that wager remains in play, tending to his base of blue-collar backers will be Trump’s top priority — even if that means disappointing his daughter.

The climate announcement came toward the end of a week in which Trump took a first step toward shaking up his White House staff, as Noah Bierman and Brian Bennett reported.

The president also engaged in a long-distance feud with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, which cast the final days of his overseas trip in a more negative light. Since the president very often personalizes issues, it’s possible that his testy relationship with Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron contributed to his final decision on the Paris agreement.

BIDEN’S BACK (OR DID HE NEVER GO AWAY?)

Speaking of 2020, former Vice President Joe Biden launched a new political action committee this week.

American Possibilities, he calls it, and the possibility that seems most apropos is that he might try, yet again, to get the Democratic nomination for president.

Biden, now 74, has been seeking the presidency for at least 30 years. He launched his first campaign in 1987 and was considered among the front runners for at least a little while, until as sometimes happens with him, his gift for gab got in his way: An aide to his rival, Gov. Mike Dukakis of Massachusetts, discovered that Biden had expropriated part of his stump speech from a British politician, the Labor Party leader Neil Kinnock.

That was the end of Biden’s run in that election cycle, but, as the late Rep. Mo Udall used to say, the only true cure for the presidential bug is embalming fluid.