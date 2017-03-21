Russia, the Supreme Court and the travel ban: Notable storylines from Trump's week

By now, most of the storylines have been set. The news that’s dominated Donald Trump’s presidency is likely to be here for a while. Might as well settle in:
Last weekend
- I. O.U.S.A.? President Trump met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday. In back-to-back tweets Saturday, he said they had a good meeting but to make no mistake: Germany still owes the U.S. money.
- Intruder alert. For the second time since Trump took office, someone attempted to get inside the White House. This time, a man jumped a low barrier outside the security fence. Trump wasn’t home.
- The Department of Justice asks a Hawaii judge to revise his ruling on halting the travel ban. The judge says “no.”
- Another Conway in the house. Kellyanne Conway’s husband George was selected to head the civil division of the Department of Justice. The group is responsible for dealing with lawsuits filed against the Trump administration, and defending the travel ban.
Monday
- Did Trump collude with Russia to win the election? That’s “fake news,” the president tweeted.
- Let the hearings begin!
- FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers testified before a House committee for more than five hours about Russia’s meddling in the U.S. election. A major takeaway? Comey confirmed that the FBI is investigating Russia’s interference in the campaign and looking for potential “coordination” between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. The White House is downplaying that revelation.
- Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is undergoing his confirmation hearings. David Savage noted that his opening statement was deeply personal. “These days we sometimes hear judges cynically described as politicians in robes,” Gorsuch said. “But I just don’t think that’s what a life in the law is about.”
- Fox News analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano is being kept off the air after backing Trump’s unverified wiretap claims.
- Speaking of wiretapping. The National Security Agency director said the Obama administration didn’t ask British intelligence to spy on Trump.
- House Republican leaders made last-minute changes to their healthcare bill in an attempt to persuade some conservative and moderate lawmakers to their side.
- Ivanka Trump is getting a West Wing office and security clearance. The first daughter is not technically an employee of the White House.
Tuesday
- Gorsuch said he would be reluctant to overturn past court rulings, like Roe v. Wade. As Evan Halper wrote, how a judge would rule on an issue like abortion is a longstanding “litmus test” at hearings.
- The U.S. and Britain have banned tablets and laptops on flights from eight Middle Eastern and African countries.
- Trump warned House members that they have little choice but to vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Some still weren’t convinced.
- The Trump administration skipped a human rights hearing that looked into how U.S. policies hurt asylum claims or trigger other alleged immigration abuses, after the meeting was deemed “not appropriate” by its lawyers.
