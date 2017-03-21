Russia, the Supreme Court and the travel ban: Notable storylines from Trump's week

How do you think Trump did this week? Let us know

By now, most of the storylines have been set. The news that’s dominated Donald Trump ’s presidency is likely to be here for a while. Might as well settle in:

Can’t get enough? We've got you covered for all of Trump's first 100 days. » »

Grade the president

Now that you’re all caught up, here’s your chance to tell us what you think of Trump as we track his major moves in the first 100 days.

Grading opens every Friday and closes at the end of Monday. We’ll be posting your responses, so subscribe to our newsletter to be notified when they go up.

Caption FBI Director James B. Comey on investigation FBI Director James B. Comey confirms his agency is investigating possible cooperation between Russia and Trump campaign associates. FBI Director James B. Comey confirms his agency is investigating possible cooperation between Russia and Trump campaign associates. Caption FBI Director James B. Comey on investigation FBI Director James B. Comey confirms his agency is investigating possible cooperation between Russia and Trump campaign associates. FBI Director James B. Comey confirms his agency is investigating possible cooperation between Russia and Trump campaign associates. Caption FBI Director James B. Comey on Trump's wiretap claims FBI Director James B. Comey comments on President Trump's assertions that President Obama had wiretapped Trump Tower. FBI Director James B. Comey comments on President Trump's assertions that President Obama had wiretapped Trump Tower. Caption What happened to Ivanka? The liberal hope of the Trump administration remains silent While she may have softened President Trump’s view on equal pay for women and childcare for working mothers, he's pushed conservative measures on other issues. While she may have softened President Trump’s view on equal pay for women and childcare for working mothers, he's pushed conservative measures on other issues. Caption California farm worker shortage tests the theory that immigrants steal jobs The flow of labor began drying up when President Obama tightened the border. Now President Trump is promising to deport more people, raid more companies and build a wall on the southern border. That has made California farms a proving ground for the Trump team’s theory that by cutting off the flow of immigrants they will free up more jobs for American-born workers and push up their wages. The flow of labor began drying up when President Obama tightened the border. Now President Trump is promising to deport more people, raid more companies and build a wall on the southern border. That has made California farms a proving ground for the Trump team’s theory that by cutting off the flow of immigrants they will free up more jobs for American-born workers and push up their wages. Caption President Trump's budget calls for deep cuts The Trump administration proposes dramatic cuts to the State, health and education departments while ramping up defense spending and $4 billion for construction of a border wall. The Trump administration proposes dramatic cuts to the State, health and education departments while ramping up defense spending and $4 billion for construction of a border wall.

Missing something? Email colleen.shalby@latimes.com and melissa.leu@latimes.com or tweet us @cshalby and @melissaleu.

Need a recap of Trump’s first 100 days so far? Look no further:

Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8