Jennifer Wheeler was scrolling through her Facebook feed at the Temple City Library while her 2-year-old played in the toy area and her 6-month-old napped in the stroller. The more she read about the newly implemented gag orders at the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Park Service, the more alarmed she became.

Then an alert flashed on her screen. A friend from Colorado had joined a March for Science group on the social media site.

Intrigued, Wheeler looked to see whether there was a March for Science group in Los Angeles. There wasn’t.

And so, right there in the library, she started one.