More than 500 cities around the world, including 40 in California, will host a March for Science on Saturday. In Los Angeles, thousands are expected to descend on downtown. High-profile speakers include seismologist Lucy Jones and billionaire climate change activist Tom Steyer.
But what does a March for Science even mean? And what do the attendees hope it will accomplish? To answer these questions and more, our reporters Deborah Netburn and Javier Panzar and photographer Genaro Molina will brave the heat and the science-believing masses to bring you real-time coverage. Follow their journey here and tweet them your questions: @deborahnetburn, @jpanzar and @GenaroMolina47.
How a stay-at-home mom and a PhD student teamed up to organize L.A.'s march
|Deborah Netburn
Jennifer Wheeler was scrolling through her Facebook feed at the Temple City Library while her 2-year-old played in the toy area and her 6-month-old napped in the stroller. The more she read about the newly implemented gag orders at the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Park Service, the more alarmed she became.
Then an alert flashed on her screen. A friend from Colorado had joined a March for Science group on the social media site.
Intrigued, Wheeler looked to see whether there was a March for Science group in Los Angeles. There wasn’t.
And so, right there in the library, she started one.
Across the city, Alex Bradley, a PhD candidate in molecular biology at UCLA, was having lunch with a friend and venting his frustrations about politicians who ignore scientific research. Again.
“I think I was putting him to sleep,” he said.
In the midst of his rant, Bradley’s friend glanced at his phone and saw that he had just been invited to attend a March for Science in San Diego.
Bradley was inspired. He had a newborn to tend to at home, and research on fruit fly oocytes to work on in his lab. But as soon as the lunch was over, he set up a private Facebook page for March for Science LA. By the end of the day the group had 2,000 members.
Your guide to the March for Science in downtown L.A.
What's the schedule?
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Science Expo
10 a.m.: Rally
11: a.m.: March
Noon: Speeches
Where is it?
The march will start in Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles and end at City Hall.
Who will be there?
Thousands are expected to attend. Celebrity seismologist Lucy Jones, billionaire climate change activist Tom Steyer and Oscar-nominated “Hidden Figures” screenwriter Allison Schroeder are scheduled to speak.