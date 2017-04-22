Spotted: Polar bear dragging his own melting ice

More than 500 cities around the world, including 40 in California, will host a March for Science on Saturday. In Los Angeles, thousands descended on downtown. High-profile speakers included seismologist Lucy Jones and billionaire climate change activist Tom Steyer.

But what does a March for Science even mean? And what do the attendees hope it will accomplish? To answer these questions and more, our reporters Deborah Netburn and Javier Panzar and photographer Genaro Molina are braving the heat and the science-believing masses to bring you real-time coverage. Follow their journey here and tweet them your questions: @deborahnetburn, @jpanzar and @GenaroMolina47.

