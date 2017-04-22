Coffee bar and the shave ice man: Some only-in-L.A. moments at the march

More than 500 cities around the world, including 40 in California, hosted a March for Science on Saturday. In Los Angeles, thousands descended on downtown. High-profile speakers included seismologist Lucy Jones and billionaire climate change activist Tom Steyer.

But what does a March for Science even mean? And what did the attendees hope to accomplish? To answer these questions and more, our reporters Deborah Netburn and Javier Panzar and photographer Genaro Molina braved the heat and the science-believing masses. Follow their journey here and tweet them your questions: @deborahnetburn, @jpanzar and @GenaroMolina47.