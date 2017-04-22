More than 500 cities around the world, including 40 in California, will host a March for Science on Saturday. In Los Angeles, thousands are expected to descend on downtown. High-profile speakers include seismologist Lucy Jones and billionaire climate change activist Tom Steyer.
But what does a March for Science even mean? And what do the attendees hope it will accomplish? To answer these questions and more, our reporters Deborah Netburn and Javier Panzar and photographer Genaro Molina will brave the heat and the science-believing masses to bring you real-time coverage. Follow their journey here and tweet them your questions: @deborahnetburn, @jpanzar and @GenaroMolina47.
Why we march: 'So many reasons'
|Deborah Netburn
Ask anyone at the Los Angeles March for Science what brought them out Saturday and the answer is usually a sigh and then, "So many reasons."
Sharon Stricker, 27, who works as a tutor but studied neuroscience in school, said science can bring people from different sides of the political spectrum together.
"We had Trump supporters and Bernie supporters in my house," she said. "But science isn't a conservative issue or a liberal issue. I want to focus on what we can accomplish as a team."
Ryan Erickson, 28, of Crenshaw, said he was marching because he thinks facts and science should dictate policy, and he's worried the current administration doesn't agree.