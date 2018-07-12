After years of searching, scientists finally trace high-energy neutrinos to a blazar

Then, on Sept. 22, 2017, the scientists picked up an energetic neutrino that had clearly originated far outside our interstellar neighborhood. Gamma ray and X-ray telescopes turned toward the source, picking up a light signal across the electromagnetic spectrum. The light was coming from a blazar named TXS 0506+056, a giant elliptical galaxy with a black hole at the center that's gobbling up material and shooting out twin beams of light on either side of its disk, one of which is pointed directly at Earth like the beam of a flashlight.