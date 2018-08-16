Fentanyl drove drug overdose deaths to a record high in 2017 — about 200 a day — CDC estimates

Policymakers have struggled to come up with an adequate response to the opioid crisis. Overdose deaths initially ballooned during the Obama administration, which was criticized by experts for being slow to respond to the problem. Last year the Trump administration declared the epidemic a "public health emergency" but allocated no new funding for states to address the issue. Patrick Kennedy, a member of the task force the administration convened to tackle the epidemic, criticized President Trump as "all talk and no follow-through" on opioids late last year.