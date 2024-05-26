‘General Hospital’s’ Johnny Wactor killed by catalytic converter thief in downtown L.A., police say

Johnny Wactor, known for his role on “General Hospital,” was killed in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday, according to a law enforcement source.

“General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor was fatally shot early Saturday when he came upon three men trying to steal the catalytic converter from his car, according to a law enforcement source with knowledge of the case.

The incident occurred around 3:25 a.m. when the owner of a vehicle encountered three people near Pico Boulevard and Hope Street, said Officer Jader Chaves, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department. One of the thieves shot him before all three fled in a vehicle, Chaves said. The car’s owner, whom Chaves didn’t identify, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A source confirmed to The Times that the victim was Wactor, who played Brando Corbin on “General Hospital” from 2020 to 2022. He also had roles on other shows, including “Westworld,” “Criminal Minds” and “Station 19.”

Advertisement

The source said Wactor discovered the men, who were masked, outside his car and confronted them. That is when he was shot.

Wactor, 37, left General Hospital in 2022 when his popular character was killed off. At the time, he told Soap Opera Digest he enjoyed the show’s large and loyal fan base.

“It was all new to me, and it was a blessing,” he said. “It made it fun to go to work and then be excited about seeing people react to the storylines you were in. That they actually cared was really cool.”

The catalytic converter, an exhaust emission control device typically found in the undercarriage of a vehicle, contains precious metals including rhodium, palladium and platinum. Thieves can make hundreds of dollars selling them to auto parts suppliers or scrapyards, where they can be melted down and the valuable metals extracted.