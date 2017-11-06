Hotel Laguna sues property owner, alleging unlawful behavior

The operating group of a famed Laguna Beach hotel has sued the property owner, alleging it violated lease terms to make way for a new operator.

Andersen Hotels, Inc., which operates the Hotel Laguna at 425 S. Coast Hwy., filed suit Oct. 12 in U.S. District Court.

Court records list the property owner, E.W. Merritt Farms, Greg MacGillivray, Joe Hanauer, James Ray and Kimbark Group, LLC, a Delaware company that does business in California, as defendants.

The suit claims Merritt Farms did not comply with lease terms to give the Andersens the right of first refusal should Merritt Farms decide to sell the property or hotel.

The Andersens have operated the hotel for the last 32 years, but learned in January that Merritt Farms agreed to lease the hotel and property to Kimbark, MacGillivray, a film director, Ray and/or Hanauer, a real estate investor, the suit claims.

The Andersens allege that Merritt Farms, Kimbark, MacGillivray, Ray and/or Hanauer structured a 99-year lease in attempt to avoid the Andersen’s right of first refusal.

Hotel Laguna’s current lease expires Dec. 31, according to court records.

The Andersens claim they repeatedly requested information relating to the alleged agreement between Merritt Farms and Hanauer, Ray and MacGillivray, but were ignored.

Further, the Andersens allege the defendants concealed the requested information knowing the damage it would cause to the hotel’s business, according to the suit.

“There are things we disagree with,” said Sarah Reid, a partner in E.W. Merritt Farms, a melon grower based in Porterville, Calif.

Reid declined further comment and referred questions to attorney Robert Hillison. Hillison did not return a call seeking further details.

In a written statement, MacGillivray said attorneys advised them that allegations in the suit are without merit and are preparing a response.

“Conclusions will be made public at the appropriate time,” MacGillivray said. “So, while our plan for guiding this iconic hotel property’s future will prove beneficial for all of Laguna — our primary interest being the perseveration of Laguna’s historical buildings and charm — it is premature to discuss the specifics at this point.”

As of Monday afternoon Hanauer had not returned a call seeking comment.

Hotel Laguna, at 425 S. Coast Hwy., is one of, if not, the most recognizable building in Laguna with its Spanish arches and bell tower.

Hotel Laguna’s origins date to the 1880s when it was first built. The original hotel burned to the ground and was rebuilt in 1888, according to the hotel’s website.

In 1928, the hotel was demolished because of concerns that its board-and-batten construction was considered a fire hazard. Work started on a more modern establishment, which was dedicated in 1930, and is the hotel people know today.

Through the years it has attracted Hollywood celebrities and dignitaries.

Claes Andersen purchased the hotel in 1985 and refurbished its exterior and interior.

Andersen Hotels had a contract with Majestic Realty Co. to renovate the hotel, court records said.

