Angels move to protect prospects at Rule 5 draft deadline

The Angels made several roster moves Friday to comply with Major League Baseball’s deadline to protect players from next month’s Rule 5 draft.

They added left-hander Nate Smith and right-handers Eduardo Paredes, Keynan Middleton and Austin Adams to their 40-man roster, designated right-handers Abel De Los Santos, Blake Parker and Jose Valdez for assignment, and outrighted infielder Rey Navarro to triple-A.

All removed players had been acquired within the last year. Both De Los Santos and Parker were claimed off waivers since the season’s end. Smith and Middleton rank among the organization’s top prospects, and both figure to contribute to next year’s major league team.

Smith would have joined the 40-man roster when rosters expanded in September, but he exited his final minor league start with left elbow tendinitis. He’ll compete for a starting-rotation spot in spring training. Middleton, a fellow 2013 draftee, rose through the minor league ranks this year, from Class-A to triple-A, and threw a 102-mph fastball in his first triple-A relief appearance.

Smith, Middleton and the other additions will now be unavailable during the Dec. 8 draft. Unless they are placed on the 40-man roster, players who signed when they were at least 19 and have played professionally for four years are eligible, as are players who signed at 18 and have played for five years.

Twenty-five pitchers currently reside on the Angels’ 40-man roster, an abnormally high number that will assuredly change before spring training begins.

