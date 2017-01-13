Angels agree to contracts with four arbitration-eligible players

Friday at 10 a.m. was the deadline for teams to agree to contracts with their arbitration-eligible players or submit their figures for potential hearings. The Angels agreed to contracts with four of their five and will continue to negotiate with their remaining player.

They agreed to a one-year, $6.35-million contract with right fielder Kole Calhoun on Friday, a one-year, $6.85-million deal with right-hander Garrett Richards, and a one-year, $3.325-million contract with right-hander Matt Shoemaker. They earlier agreed to pay second baseman Danny Espinosa $5.425 million over one season.

MLBTradeRumors.com produces projections for arbitration-eligible players each off-season. Typically, they are quite accurate. The site projected Calhoun to earn $6.9 million, Richards $7 million, Shoemaker $3.8 million, and Espinosa $5.3 million. By that measurement, the Angels saved more than $1 million.

Still remaining is catcher Martin Maldonado, who was projected to earn $1.6 million by MLBTradeRumors.com. He’ll be an Angel in 2017; his salary is just undetermined.

For players in their first year of eligibility, arbitration can represent by far their biggest payday to date. Shoemaker received $10,000 to sign as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Michigan University in 2008 and made less than $2 million in nine subsequent seasons.

He hit the cut-off to become eligible as a Super Two by 35 days.

