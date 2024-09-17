Eric Wagaman homers again as Angels end six-game losing streak

Rookie Eric Wagaman homered for the second straight game, Griffin Canning threw six innings of three-hit ball, and the Angels dealt the Chicago White Sox their 116th loss with a 5-0 victory on Tuesday night at Angel Stadium.

The White Sox were trying to equal a season-high, four-game winning streak. Instead, they moved one step closer to the majors’ post-1900 record of 120 losses by the 1962 expansion New York Mets.

Chicago is 36-116 with 10 games left and has the fourth-most losses in a season since 1900. The 2003 Detroit Tigers hold the American League mark with 119 losses.

The White Sox were shut out for the 19th time, tied for fourth-most since 2000, and finished with six hits. They had only two runners reach second base.

The Angels stopped a six-game slide. They scored in the third through seventh innings and had 10 hits for the first time in five games.

Wagaman — who lived 20 minutes south of the Big A in Aliso Viejo and grew up rooting for the Angels — connected on an elevated fastball from Enyel De Los Santos in the sixth inning for a 432-foot solo shot to left-center.

Five of Wagaman’s six hits have gone for extra bases, including the two homers. The third baseman also had an RBI single in the fourth to make it 2-0.

Canning (6-13) struck out six and walked two while earning his third win since the All-Star break.

Taylor Ward opened the scoring in the third when he lined a base hit to left field off Davis Martin (0-5), driving in Charles Leblanc. Ward also scored on Jake Eder’s wild pitch in the seventh inning.

Nolan Schanuel, who scored on Wagaman’s base hit, doubled to the right-field wall to bring home Gustavo Campero and extend the Angels’ lead to three runs in the fifth.