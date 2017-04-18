Angels break slump with 5-2 victory over Houston Astros

The Angels snapped their scoreless streak and their losing streak, sprinting past Houston, 5-2, on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

With two outs in the Angels’ second inning, Andrelton Simmons homered to snap the streak. It was the first opposite-field blast of Simmons’ career, but it was a solo shot.

The Angels truly, finally, rallied in the fifth inning. Martin Maldonado and Yunel Escobar singled, Mike Trout lashed a double just beyond Springer’s outstretched glove, and Albert Pujols launched a ball inside the left-field foul line for a three-run home run.

The four runs they managed in that inning surpassed their total of three in the previous 40 innings.

Right-hander Ricky Nolasco survived six innings, sustaining damage only in the third, when Yulieski Gurriel and George Springer each hit solo shots on fastballs Nolasco left up in the zone. He permitted eight hits in total, but scattered six singles, didn’t walk an Astro, and struck out three.

An alert play by left fielder Cameron Maybin in the fourth inning aided him. Maybin ran back toward the comically short wall here in left field, seeking to catch Brian McCann’s drive on the fly. At the last second, he realized he couldn’t, took two steps back, and played the carom well enough to throw McCann out trying for second.

In 95 2/3 innings since his August acquisition from Minnesota, Nolasco has issued only 18 walks.

After he exited, Manager Mike Scioscia had ex-Astro right-hander Bud Norris handle the seventh, and asked left-hander Jose Alvarez to begin the eighth against the left-handed-hitting Josh Reddick. Houston Manager A.J. Hinch pinch-hit Jake Marisnick, who walked.

So, Scioscia brought in Cam Bedrosian to pitch to Jose Altuve and attempt the first six-out save of his career. The Angels’ top reliever worked his way out of the inning on only seven pitches, but encountered trouble in the ninth.

McCann led off the inning with a single. Bedrosian struck out Alex Bregman and Marwin Gonzalez, but yielded a double to Gurriel, bringing up Norichika Aoki as the tying run.

Aoki tapped a ball back to Bedrosian, who tossed it over to Cron, and the Angels had their win.

