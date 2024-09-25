USC starting defensive tackle Bear Alexander leaves program over playing time dispute

USC defensive tackle Bear Alexander will redshirt the remainder of this season.

When Bear Alexander flirted with the transfer portal last spring, USC and its staff did whatever it could to keep the former five-star defensive tackle in the fold. At the time, Alexander looked like the Trojans’ best hope to bring a disruptive defensive presence to the Big Ten.

But as USC’s new defense came together, Alexander’s role had diminished. Then, he played just 21 snaps, a season low, against Michigan last Saturday, prompting him and his family to vent their frustrations on social media.

Any questions about his future at USC were answered by Wednesday, when his guardian, Tony Jones, confirmed to The Times that Alexander intends to redshirt this season, sitting out the rest of the season to preserve a year of eligibility.

Advertisement

Asked if the reason for Alexander’s decision was a lack of playing time, Jones said, “100%.” He characterized the relationship with USC as “severed.”

Alexander played in a rotational role through the first three games of the season, sharing snaps with redshirt senior transfer Gavin Meyer.

But after the loss to Michigan, frustrations with that role boiled over into public view. Alexander tweeted, “FREE 9-OWE,” while Jones posted several impassioned tweets defending Alexander’s play.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, USC coach Lincoln Riley dismissed questions about Alexander’s frustrations.

“There’s no story there,” Riley said. “I know you guys are looking for one. Like, there’s no story there. Guy is out here working hard. He’s improving.”

The next day, Alexander was on his way out.