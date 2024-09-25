Justin Herbert limited at Chargers practice, but Joey Bosa, starting tackles sit out
Entering a key AFC West matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Justin Herbert said Wednesday his sprained right ankle is feeling better than it did at this time last week, but the Chargers quarterback did not commit to a status for Sunday’s home game.
Herbert, who left Pittsburch’s Acrisure Stadium in a walking boot after aggravating the injury on a third-quarter sack, received an MRI exam on Monday and it showed his right ankle was “progressing,” coach Jim Harbaugh said.
Herbert was limited during practice Wednesday, participating in some seven-on-seven periods.
He had taken a conservative approach with a plantar fascia injury that kept him in a walking boot for two weeks during training camp, but now that the season has arrived Herbert is working more aggressively with trainers and doctors to ensure he can play every game.
“These games all are important to us,” Herbert said. “Each game going out there is, ‘Hey, it’s time to go win it.’ And we felt like it was one of those injuries that you can fight through and you can push through.”
Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. has been suspended one game for repeated safety violations, further complicating the team’s chances against the Chiefs.
Herbert threw for 125 yards and one touchdown on 12-for-18 passing before he left the game and Taylor Heinicke took over.
Left tackle Rashawn Slater (pectoral) and right tackle Joe Alt (knee), who were both injured against the Steelers, did not practice Wednesday. Trey Pipkins III, who was the team’s third tackle option, did not practice because of a foot injury.
Outside linebacker Joey Bosa (hip), defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (neck) and linebacker Junior Colson (hamstring) also did not practice Wednesday.
