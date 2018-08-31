Andrew Heaney's six scoreless innings lead Angels to 5-2 win over Astros

Angels: RHP Ohtani (right UCL sprain) will start Sunday against the Astros. Ohtani, who threw a simulated game on Saturday, last pitched for the Angels on June 6. 1B Albert Pujols (left knee) was placed on the 10-day disabled list after undergoing an arthroscopic debridement in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The general timetable to return to playing from the procedure is at least six weeks. “That's a big loss for us,” Scioscia said. “I think Albert is part of the heart and soul of this club.” RHP Matt Shoemaker will join the team in Houston and throw a bullpen sometime during the weekend, with the possibility of joining the rotation sometime early next week if everything goes well, Scioscia said. Shoemaker threw four hitless innings allowing one unearned run on two walks and six strikeouts Wednesday in a rehab start with Class A Inland Empire. C Jose Briceno was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake Thursday.