Vladimir Guerrero is inducted into Angels' Hall of Fame

Vladimir Guerrero lightly winced when he anticipated the question coming.

It seems to hang over Guerrero wherever he makes public appearances: If he gets inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, will he wear an Angels cap or a Montreal Expos cap?

“I don’t know yet,” Guerrero said through an interpreter. “I have great years here with the Angels. I have great years with the Expos, but I won’t make the decision now.”

The topic is about the only ambiguous aspect about Guerrero. He still flashes his bright smile and exhibits the same game-day positivity, six years removed from the game. He’s still humble, even more so after the Angels inducted him into their Hall of Fame on Saturday night before a game against the Houston Astros.

Guerrero’s name was mowed into the Angel Stadium center field, and he took part in a pregame ceremony with Garret Anderson, Rod Carew, Chuck Finley, Bobby Grich, Bobby Knoop, Tim Salmon and Mike Witt.

It is a separate honor from having his number retired, but one of many anticipated postcareer accolades. Guerrero was the 2004 American League most valuable player with the Angels and finished his career as a nine-time All-Star with eight Silver Slugger Awards. He would be the first Hall of Fame inductee to go in with an Angels cap, if he chooses to do so.

But Guerrero’s infectious personality had just as big an effect, if not more, on teammates and others. Angels manager Mike Scioscia felt it everyday.

“He never felt pressure,” Scioscia said. “He just loved playing. Always smiling. He loved his teammates. His mark that he’s left in baseball, he’s left a deep footprint here.

“There’s no doubt he’s going to be in the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown in the near future, but it’s great for us to get first crack at him and put him in our Hall of Fame first because he meant so much in those years that we had.”

Scioscia also remembers well that Guerrero’s mother, Altagracia Alvino, would cook for the team every day. His favorite dish?

“Rice and beans,” Scioscia said.

Albert Pujols is perhaps most impressed by Guerrero’s .318 career batting average. That was achieved with his unorthodox ability to hit chin-high pitches or pitches well outside the strike zone.

“Obviously, he was a guy that, it doesn’t matter,” Pujols said. “If he can get the barrel on it he was going to swing it, no matter where you pitch it.”

Pujols first met Guerrero, a fellow Dominican Republic native, as a rookie when their teams shared a spring-training complex in Florida in 2001.

“I got to spend a lot of time with him,” Pujols said. “He never changed. Same guy. Really friendly. Really quiet. He just goes about his business and lets his business speak for itself.

“He’s a guy that really put on every jersey that he wore with pride. He was proud to represent the Dominican Republic. I hope he gets a chance to get inducted [to the Baseball Hall of Fame] this year. I’m really excited for him.”

Guerrero fell short of Hall of Fame criteria in January when he got 71.7% of the vote; 75% is required.

“I was very close,” Guerrero said. “But I wait here, [hope] with God, that next year I can make it.”

Guerrero spent the first eight years of his career with the Expos, as opposed to six seasons with the Angels. But he achieved his biggest moments with the Angels.

Guerrero cited his first year in Anaheim as his best moment because he finally got to the playoffs. Scioscia points to Guerrero’s game-winning hit against Boston in a 2009 AL division series.

The next step in Guerrero’s legacy would be for the Angels to retire his No.27. Of course, Mike Trout wears that number.

“He’s done a very, very, very good job,” Guerrero said. “He’s embraced the No. 27.”

