Angels defeat Athletics, 5-3, in spring game

The Angels defeated the Oakland Athletics, 5-3, on Sunday at Hohokam Stadium and preserved their perfect Cactus League record, now 2-0.
AT THE PLATE: Fourth outfielder Ben Revere doubled in the Angels’ first run with a ground ball down the right-field line in the third inning. … Outfielder Ryan LaMarre hit a two-run double. … Catcher Tony Sanchez hit a sacrifice fly after replacing new acquisition Martin Maldonado behind the plate.
ON THE MOUND: Left-hander Greg Mahle entered in relief and struck out the only batter he faced, looking, on a slider. … Right-hander Daniel Wright, who started five times for last year’s Angels, gave up a single, a triple, and a double to the first three hitters he faced. He received better results in his second inning, but Oakland continued to hit the ball hard. … The Athletics scored a run apiece off Angels right-handers Austin Adams and Blake Parker. … Hard-throwing pitching prospect Keynan Middleton threw about 94 mph in a scoreless inning.
EXTRA BASES: Utility infielder Cliff Pennington drew the start at second base, hitting third. He noted that he had exactly one start hitting third in his regular-season career, several years ago for Oakland against Texas, who was starting ex-Angel left-hander C.J. Wilson. … First baseman Jefry Marte was caught stealing second base in the second inning. … Starting at shortstop, off-season waiver claim Nolan Fontana threw a grounder away for an error. … Parker tumbled off the mound on his final pitch, but waved off trainers and ran as scheduled afterward.
UP NEXT: San Diego on Monday, noon at Tempe Diablo Stadium. On the air: TV: FS West; Radio: 830.
