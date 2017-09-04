Angels use American League-record 12 pitchers in 11-9 victory over the Athletics in 11 innings

When the Angels learned they would again be facing Chris Smith on Monday in Oakland, they celebrated. They saw him last week and thrashed him, as the 36-year-old right-hander does not have stuff consistent with most major league pitchers. His fastballs travel too slowly; his breaking balls do not break enough.

Predictably, they beat him up at the Oakland Coliseum. But the Angels did not secure victory until hours after Smith exited. They beat Oakland 11-9 in 11 innings, after closer Blake Parker blew a two-out, two-run ninth-inning lead.

In the top of the 11th, Kole Calhoun delivered a two-run triple to supply the winning runs. Three relievers — the Angels’ 10th, 11th and 12th pitchers of the game — split the bottom of the inning. Keynan Middleton induced a double play to earn the save.

Before Smith struggled, Angels starter Parker Bridwell did. First, it was an infield single, a step too deep for Andrelton Simmons to field and deliver in time to get Marcus Semien out at first. Next was a a walk, then a single, packing the bases for Khris Davis. He shot a bases-clearing double into the left-center gap, and later scored on another single.

The Athletics’ lead was immediately proven insufficient. After Albert Pujols struck out, Simmons and Kole Calhoun strung together singles, and Luis Valbuena clubbed a changeup out to the opposite field. Like that, the Angels were within a run, and two batters later they were tied. Martin Maldonado shot a homer to straightaway center field.

In the third, Bridwell permitted a solo shot to Oakland rookie first baseman Matt Olson, but nothing else. In the meantime, Smith continued to struggle. He walked Mike Trout to begin the third, then yielded a near-homer to Justin Upton, who settled for a double. Pujols again struck out, but Calhoun walked. Ahead in the count 2-and-0, Simmons pounded a low fastball into an inning-ending double play.

Smith was not long for the game. Oakland manager Bob Melvin pulled him four batters into the fourth. In that time, Smith surrendered a walk, another Maldonado homer, a lineout, and a single. That single, by Brandon Phillips, came around to score against Athletics reliever Simon Castro, and Trout walked, stole second and scored on a Pujols single.

Brdiwell was not long either. Angels manager Mike Scioscia pulled him after the first two batters of the fourth reached base, turning to veteran Jesse Chavez, who let in only the runner at third.

At that point, the game became progressively weirder. At one point in the sixth, with runners on the corners, the Athletics attempted a high-school-esque bait-and-switch steal of second and home. It backfired on them, as Simmons alertly threw home to take the out there. At one point in the eighth, pinch-runner Eric Young Jr. sprinted back and forth between first and second base, first trying to steal second, then rushing back when Kole Calhoun lined out to right, then turning back to second when the throw to first did not reach its target.

To introduce some order to the game, Scioscia turned to the dependable Yusmeiro Petit to handle the seventh and eighth innings. The Angels’ seventh pitcher of the afternoon held the Athletics to an infield single.

The Angels (71-67) became the second American League team to ever deploy six or more pitchers in five consecutive games. Their 12 pitchers used broke their franchise record by three and set an American League record. They also became the first major league team to ever play four consecutive games that lasted at least 3 hours, 49 minutes.

In so doing, they moved to one game behind Minnesota for the American League’s second wild-card slot. The Twins played later Monday.

Short hops

Before the game, the Angels recalled third baseman Jefry Marte from triple-A Salt Lake. Their active roster contains 33 players, and it will grow to 34 Tuesday, when right-hander Garrett Richards is activated. …The Angels claimed right-hander Dayan Diaz off waivers from the Houston Astros, who had designated him for assignment when they claimed Cameron Maybin off waivers from the Angels. In effect, the teams completed a waiver trade.

