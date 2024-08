Angels fall to visiting Mets, extend their losing streak to four games

The Angels’ Mickey Moniak reacts after a pitch during the ninth inning against the New York Mets on Friday at Angel Stadium.

Nolan Schanuel had two hits and extended his hitting streak to seven games for the Angels, but it wasn’t enough to end the team’s slide.

Pete Alonso homered for the third time in five games and Paul Blackburn gave up only one run in his Mets debut as New York defeated the Angels 5-1 Friday night at Angel Stadium. Brandon Nimmo went three for five as everyone in the Mets’ lineup had at least one hit. New York has won three of four.

The Angels have dropped six of eight during their homestand. Jo Adell had an RBI single in the second.

Advertisement

With one out in the third inning and Nimmo on first base, Alonso drove a first-pitch cutter from Tyler Anderson (8-10) into the left-field stands to give the Mets a 3-1 lead. Alonso is tied for fifth in the National League with 23 homers.

Blackburn (5-2), acquired by the Mets from Oakland on Monday, defeated the Angels for the second time in eight days. The right-hander went six innings and yielded one run on six hits and struck out six.

Anderson gave up three runs on eight hits in five innings.

The Mets opened the scoring in the second, when Francisco Alvarez’s base hit to left-center drove in Jose Iglesias, who led off the inning with a double.

Advertisement

The Angels evened it in the home half when three straight batters reached base. Adell lined a ball that went off Mets’ third baseman Mark Vientos and into left field as Mickey Moniak scored from second base.

The Mets added a pair in the sixth. J.D. Martinez had an RBI base hit and Francisco Lindor scored when Angels’ shortstop Zach Neto mishandled Vientos’ grounder for an error.

WEB GEM

Advertisement

Angels second baseman Luis Guillorme made a diving catch in shallow right field to rob Francisco Alvarez in the fifth inning. Guillorme ran 94 feet to make the play, according to MLB Statcast. Ironically, Guillmore was drafted in the 10th round by the Mets in 2013.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: 3B Luis Rengifo came out after four innings due to irritation to his right wrist. It is the same wrist that caused him to miss 15 games in July.

Mets: OF Starling Marte (right knee bone bruise) did some running in the outfield. He will head to the team’s spring training complex in Florida on Monday to continue his rehab.

UP NEXT

Mets LHP David Peterson (5-1, 3.52 ERA) looks to bounce back after suffering his first loss of the season last Sunday at Atlanta. Angels RHP José Soriano (6-7, 3.69 ERA) went 2-2 in five starts during July.