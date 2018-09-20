A's hammer the Angels 21-3

Marcus Semien had three hits and a career-high five RBIs, Stephen Piscotty homered and drove in four runs and the Oakland Athletics hammered the Los Angeles Angels 22-3 on Thursday.
The Athletics reduced their magic number for clinching a playoff berth to five, setting season high for runs and hits with 22. Since June 15, Oakland is a major league- best 58-25.
Going into Thursday, Oakland trailed Houston by four games in the AL West, led Tampa Bay by 5 1/2 games for the second wild card, and was 2 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees for the first wild card.
Catcher Francisco Arcia pitched the last two innings for the Angels, who were outscored 32-2 in the last two games of the series. He also homered in the ninth.
Piscotty was two for three with a three-run homer. He's four for six with two home runs and nine RBIs in his last two games.
Matt Chapman was two for four with a double and two RBIs. He leads the majors with 24 doubles since the All-Star break and has 41 on the year.
Edwin Jackson (6-3) struck out seven, walked three and gave up two runs in 5 1/3 innings of three-hit ball.
Mike Trout hit his 36th home run for the Angels. They have lost five of their last seven.
Matt Shoemaker (2-2) gave up five runs in 2 2/3 innings in his start since returning from a forearm strain.
Oakland's Nick Martini hit his first career home run, a two-run shot off Arcia.
The A's evened their season series with the Angels at 8-8. Oakland will look for its winning season against the Angels since 2013 when it concludes its regular season with a three-game series in Los Angeles later this month.
Oakland was 12 for 17 with runners in scoring position.