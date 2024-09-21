UCLA misses chance to change narrative on start of DeShaun Foster era in loss to LSU

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers is sacked by LSU defensive end Sai’vion Jones during the first half of the Bruins’ 34-17 loss Saturday.

As they ran into a tunnel leading into the locker room for halftime, UCLA players were loudly serenaded by a pack of fans in a nearby corner of Tiger Stadium shouting the school’s four letters.

The Bruins finally had provided something to cheer after largely listless showings in their first two games, countering every punch Louisiana State delivered while pulling into a surprising tie.

Most of the progress revolved around quarterback Ethan Garbers, who fended off heavy pressure to fire two touchdown passes and give the Bruins’ offense some much-needed life.

Advertisement

But given a chance to notch a victory that would run a reverse on the early narrative of the DeShaun Foster era, the Bruins’ offense went quiet and their defense faltered in the second half of a 34-17 loss to the No. 16 Tigers before 100,315 mostly relieved fans.

Any chance of a comeback died with 9 minutes 25 seconds left when Garbers fired a pass that was intercepted by Tigers safety Jardin Gilbert at the Bruins’ 45-yard line.

After showing so much promise on offense while forging a 17-17 halftime tie, UCLA (1-2) was shut out the rest of the way. The Bruins’ defense also struggled over the final two quarters as the Tigers (3-1) outscored them 17-0.

Advertisement

UCLA tight end Jack Pedersen scores on a touchdown reception during the first quarter Saturday. (Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)

LSU surged ahead midway through the third quarter with a little help from the Bruins. One play after UCLA cornerback Jaylin Davies was called for pass interference in the end zone, Tigers running back Josh Williams bulled ahead for a two-yard touchdown run and 24-17 advantage. LSU’s Caden Durham later added a 35-yard catch-and-run in which he slipped a tackle from UCLA’s Carson Schwesinger to give the Tigers a two-touchdown edge.

There had been so much momentum for the Bruins about an hour earlier.

Under heavy pressure on his team’s final drive of the first half, Garbers zipped a pass just as he was taking a massive hit to slot receiver Logan Loya for an 11-yard touchdown that deadlocked the score at 17-17.