Angels blow six-run lead in ninth when Steve Pearce hits walk-off grand slam for Blue Jays

The Angels pounded lackluster Toronto pitching on Sunday afternoon at the Rogers Centre. But their own poor pitching squandered their chance at a rare series sweep. The Angels blew a six-run ninth-inning lead to lose, 11-10, on a walk-off grand slam.

Steve Pearce hit it off Bud Norris, the Angels’ closer. Improbably, both men had also been involved in a walk-off slam within the last week: Norris surrendered one Tuesday against Cleveland while Pearce clubbed one Thursday.

The day began so well for the Angels. With one out in the first inning against Blue Jays journeyman Cesar Valdez, Mike Trout punched a first-pitch single into left. Albert Pujols next clubbed a two-run shot past the wall in left-center field. He had been hitless since July 22. The span of 24 at-bats was the second-longest hitless stretch of his career.

Angels starter Jesse Chavez then gave up a home run to Ezequiel Carrera on his second pitch of the game. He again faltered in the third inning, after the Angels had moved far in front.

Kaleb Cowart led off the Angels’ half of the third with a drive to right. Carrera played it wrong and let it bounce to the wall and Cowart took advantage by scampering all the way to third. Escobar whacked Valdez’s next pitch off of the left-field wall, and, he too tried for the extra base. When he reached second safely, he motioned demonstratively to first-base coach Alfredo Griffin, as if to say, “I knew I could make it.”

The Jays ordered an intentional walk of Trout once he worked the count to 3-0. Pujols then snuck a 2-2 fastball into left field to score Escobar. Kole Calhoun tapped a double-play ball to second, but shortstop Ryan Goins came off the base while receiving the throw and all Angels were safe.

When Andrelton Simmons doubled, the Angels had their fourth run of the inning, still without recording an out. The Blue Jays made a pitching change, and the Angels took Calhoun out of the game because of a right hamstring injury. It was not immediately clear whether he sustained it while running the bases or in the previous inning.

After the change, the rally fizzled, though Ben Revere did single to score the Angels’ fifth run of the frame.

Chavez gave up three consecutive singles to begin the Blue Jays’ half of the third, followed by a sacrifice fly. The score was 7-3. Pearce appeared to make it 7-5 with a two-run shot to center, but the ball supplied an initial illusion; it actually grazed off the top of the wall for a double. A groundout meant Toronto made up one of those runs, but not the other, and the score stayed 7-4 until the Angels added a run in the fifth.

Pujols made it 9-4 with his solo shot to left in the sixth, and that made Sunday his first multi-homer day of the season. After Saturday, Angels manager Mike Scioscia had insisted Pujols was not in need of a rest.

“He seems like he’s just missing some pitches,” Scioscia said. “He feels strong. He feels like he’s starting to put better swings on the ball. We can see some of that.”

The Angels stretched their lead to six runs in the ninth, on a single, stolen base, errant throw and sacrifice fly.

The first five Blue Jays to bat reached base against Brooks Pounders and Norris. Then, after a groundout, a sixth, Kendrys Morales, drew a walk to load the bases. Up walked Pearce to end it.

The Angels (51-55) had not lost a game they led by three runs all season. They are off Monday, the day of baseball’s annual non-waiver trade deadline.

