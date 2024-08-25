Angels drop fifth consecutive game as Blue Jays complete sweep

Angels pitcher Hunter Strickland walks to the mound as Toronto’s Addison Barger rounds third base after hitting a home run during the sixth inning Sunday at Rogers Centre.

Addison Barger and Alejandro Kirk hit two-run home runs, Kevin Gausman matched a season high by striking out 10 and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Angels 8-2 on Sunday to complete a sweep of the seven-game season series.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached base four times and drove in a pair of runs as the Blue Jays won for the 11th time in 13 meetings with Los Angeles. Guerrero had two hits and the Angels intentionally walked him twice.

Brandon Drury hit a solo home run for the Angels, his second of the season, but Los Angeles lost its fifth straight game and 13th of 16.

Barger homered off right-hander Hunter Strickland in the sixth inning and Kirk extended Toronto’s lead by connecting off lefty Matt Moore in the seventh. It was the fifth homer of the season for both.

Barger went two for three with a walk and homered for the second time in the series. His ninth-inning shot on Friday gave Toronto a 5-4 win.

Gausman (12-9) pitched seven innings, retiring the first nine batters in order and winning for the sixth time in eight starts. He allowed one run and two hits and didn’t walk a batter.

Kirk drove in the game’s first run with a bases-loaded walk in the third inning, but the Angels tied it in the fourth when Taylor Ward hit a leadoff triple and scored on Zach Neto’s single.

Guerrero restored Toronto’s lead with a two-out RBI double off Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson in the fifth.

Anderson (10-12) gave up two runs and four hits in five innings. He walked four and struck out three.

Short hops

Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak returned after sitting out the last two games. Moniak left Thursday’s series opener in the third inning after being hit on the left elbow by a pitch. … Angels right-hander Johnny Cueto (0-1, 4.26 ERA) is scheduled to make his second start of the season when L.A. visits Detroit on Tuesday. Left-hander Brant Hurter (1-1, 3.57) is set to go for the Tigers.