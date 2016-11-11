Angels lose first-base coach Gary DiSarcina to Boston Red Sox

Longtime Angels shortstop and subsequent coach Gary DiSarcina left the organization for the Boston Red Sox on Friday. He’ll serve as the bench coach in Boston, replacing Torey Lovullo, who left last week to be the Arizona Diamondbacks’ manager.

DiSarcina played for the Angels from 1989-2000. The Massachusetts native later appeared for Boston’s Triple-A affiliate in 2002, then worked in a variety of roles in and around the Red Sox organization. In 2011, he returned to Anaheim to work as an assistant to the GM and a coordinator of minor league player instruction.

He went back to manage Boston’s triple-A affiliate in Pawtucket in 2013, then, after one season, again returned to Anaheim to be Mike Scioscia’s third-base coach. He moved across the diamond after two years when the Angels re-hired Ron Roenicke.

DiSarcina and the rest of Scioscia’s staff were being brought back for the 2017 season.

Angels General Manager Billy Eppler was asked Wednesday at the General Manager Meetings in Arizona if he had granted any organizations permission to talk to one of his club’s coaches. He said he could not comment.