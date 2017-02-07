Angels move Alfredo Griffin back to first-base coach role

The Angels will replace Gary DiSarcina as their first-base coach by moving Alfredo Griffin back to the role he held for 16 seasons, a team spokesman confirmed Tuesday.

DiSarcina, a longtime club shortstop, departed to become Boston’s bench coach in November.

Griffin, himself a former shortstop, is the only man to work on Manager Mike Scioscia’s staff throughout his 17-year tenure. He was hired as the first-base coach for the 2000 season and held that role without interruption until he became the infield coach last season.

The other members of Scioscia’s 2016 staff returning for 2017: bench coach Dino Ebel, pitching coach Charles Nagy, hitting coaches Dave Hansen and Paul Sorrento, third base coach Ron Roenicke and bullpen coach Scott Radinsky.

Angels pitchers and catchers must report to Arizona for physical examinations in one week, before Cactus League play commences Feb. 25.

