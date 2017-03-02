Angels edge Giants, 5-4, to keep spring winning streak intact

The Angels beat the San Francisco Giants, 5-4, on Thursday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. They are now 6-0 this spring. Their Cactus League unbeaten streak has reached 17 games, dating to 2016.
AT THE PLATE: Third baseman Luis Valbuena doubled in two runs in the third inning and doubled again in the fifth. … First baseman C.J. Cron singled twice. ...Left fielder Ben Revere worked two walks. … Matt Thaiss, the club’s 2016 first-round pick, hit a run-scoring single.
ON THE MOUND: Right-hander Ricky Nolasco threw two innings in his spring debut. He gave up two hits and a run while striking out three Giants. … In relief, right-hander Yusmeiro Petit permitted four hits in three scoreless innings. … Right-hander Mike Morin threw a scoreless inning. … Right-hander Brooks Pounders gave up three runs in his two innings, including a solo homer.
EXTRA BASES: Yunel Escobar posted on Instagram that he passed the naturalization test required to become a U.S. citizen. He’s expected back in camp Friday. … Albert Pujols is still a ways from playing in his first Cactus League game, but the 37-year-old is now jogging and doing drills at first base. He had December foot surgery. … Manager Mike Scioscia said teams will be limited by technology under MLB’s new rules regarding replay, in which managers must decide within 30 seconds whether to challenge a call. Not all slow-motion replays are available within that time, Scioscia said. … Three Angels were caught stealing without a single successful steal.
UP NEXT: Milwaukee Brewers, noon Friday at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. On the air: TV: FS West; Radio: 830.
