Giants 7, Angels 4: Skagg throws two scoreless innings

The Angels lost to San Francisco, 7-4, on Wednesday at Scottsdale Stadium. After starting 7-0 in Cactus League play, they’re now 10-8.

AT THE PLATE: In his second road game of the spring, Mike Trout doubled in the Angels’ first run, in the seventh inning. Kole Calhoun had started the inning with a single. Trout soon scored when Albert Pujols singled, and the Angels scored twice more that inning, but not again.

ON THE MOUND: In his first game in 11 days, left-hander Tyler Skaggs threw two scoreless innings, walking two Giants and striking out two. He walked the first man he faced, then settled. He joked about that early wildness being his M.O., and said he was encouraged to be back pitching. His last scheduled start was scratched because his shoulder tested weakly in a March 5 strength examination. Skaggs has had arm issues since August 2014 Tommy John surgery. ...Right-hander J.C. Ramirez permitted four runs on four hits and two walks in four innings of relief. All the runs scored in the sixth.

EXTRA BASES: Outfielder Cameron Maybin was away from the team to attend his grandfather’s funeral. He is expected to return Thursday and be back in games Friday. He does not have a hit this spring. ...Right-hander Yusmeiro Petit returned to camp Wednesday after Venezuela left him off its roster for the second round of the World Baseball Classic. In the first round, Petit gave up five runs in a two-inning start. He’s on a minor league contract, competing for a spot on the opening-day roster. ...Former infielder David Eckstein arrived Wednesday to serve as a guest instructor in camp.

UP NEXT: Angels vs. Colorado Rockies on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Salt River Fields. TV: FS West; Radio: 830.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura