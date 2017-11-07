Two Angels win Gold Gloves

Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons and catcher Martin Maldonado each won a Gold Glove award, marking the first time in 15 years the Angels had two Gold Glove winners.
Simmons, widely considered baseball’s best defensive shortstop, won his third Gold Glove. Maldonado won his first, in his first season as an everyday catcher, ending the four-year run of Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals.
Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager and Angels outfielders Kole Calhoun and Justin Upton were finalists at their positions.
