Francisco Lindor and the Indians deal a big blow to Angels' playoff hopes

The Angels have gone through several rolls of duct tape trying to hold their team together, somehow remaining in playoff contention despite an endless string of injuries that has depleted their roster and severely tested their depth.

The scorching-hot Cleveland Indians punctured those postseason hopes on Thursday when shortstop Francisco Lindor hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning of a 4-1 victory before an announced crowd of 29,863 in Angel Stadium that appeared about half that size.

With a three-game sweep, the American League Central-champion Indians have won 27 of 28 games since Aug. 24, a stretch that included a 22-game winning streak that was the second-longest in major league history.

The Angels are still alive, trailing Minnesota by two games for the second wild-card spot entering the Twins’ game against Detroit on Thursday night.

But now the days grow short, as Frank Sinatra would sing, and the Angels are in the autumn of the year. Only 10 games remain, and they must find a way out of this mini-funk — they’ve lost four straight for the first time since mid-April — if they are to reach the wild-card game.

“We’ve had our share of tough losses, and we’ve had our share of exhilarating wins,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “What it all comes down to is these guys have kept steady through whatever storms have hit them. They’re fun to be around, and I know they’re gonna play really hard down the stretch.”

That stretch continues on Friday in Houston, where the Angels face tough right-hander Justin Verlander in the opener of a three-game series against the AL West-champion Astros.

The Angels will travel to Chicago for a four-game series against the last-place White Sox beginning Monday. They’ll close the season with three home games against the fading Seattle Mariners.

Thursday’s game started well for the Angels. They took their first lead in six games against the Indians this season when Mike Trout walked with one out in the first and scored on Albert Pujols’ two-out double to left-center field off starter Danny Salazar, giving Pujols 98 RBIs on the season.

Had Brandon Phillips not been gunned down by Cleveland right fielder Jay Bruce trying to stretch a leadoff single into a double, the Angels would have scored twice.

Two pitches into the second, the lead was gone, as Edwin Encarnacion drove a 0-and-1 hanging curve from Angels starter Parker Bridwell into the left-field seats for his 37th homer and a 1-1 tie.

Cleveland’s fifth-inning rally began with two singles that touched the gloves of Angels defenders. Yan Gomes opened with a popup to shallow right-center that clanged off the glove of Kole Calhoun, who raced in from right field but couldn’t make the catch.

Giovanny Urshela followed with a liner that nicked off the glove of leaping shortstop Andrelton Simmons and into left field to put two on with no outs. Angels catcher Martin Maldonado pounced on Erick Gonzalez’s sacrifice bunt attempt and forced out Gomes with a strong throw to third.

Lindor then crushed a 91-mph Bridwell fastball, sending his 32nd homer of the season — and second tiebreaking shot in two days — into the shrubs beyond the center-field wall for a 4-1 lead. Lindor’s two-run shot snapped a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning of Wednesday night’s 6-5 win over the Angels.

The Angels threatened off reliever Andrew Miller in the seventh inning when Calhoun walked with one out, Simmons reached on an infield single and Luis Valbuena walked on a full-count pitch to load the bases with one out.

But the 6-foot-7 left-hander, who has been slowed since early August by right-knee tendinitis, struck out C.J. Cron on three pitches, the second a slider in the dirt and the third an elevated 95-mph fastball, and whiffed Maldonado on an inside slider to snuff out the rally.

mike.digiovanna@latimes.com

Follow Mike DiGiovanna on Twitter @MikeDiGiovanna