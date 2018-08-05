Near heroic effort by Angels bullpen not enough in 4-3 loss to Indians

A near heroic effort by the Angels bullpen couldn’t overcome a horrific start by Deck McGuire in a 4-3 loss to the Cleveland Indians before a crowd of 28,993 in Progressive Field on Sunday.
McGuire retired only one of the seven batters he faced in a three-run first inning before manager Mike Scioscia went to his bullpen. Relievers Taylor Cole, Jose Alvarez, Cam Bedrosian, Blake Parker and Jim Johnson recorded 23 outs, allowing one run and three hits in 7 2/3 innings.
McGuire, starting in place of the injured Tyler Skaggs, gave up a single to Francisco Lindor to open the first. Michael Brantley walked, and Jose Ramirez crushed a three-run homer to right field, the ball traveling 423 feet for a 3-0 Indians lead.
Edwin Encarnacion was hit by a pitch, and Yonder Alonso singled. McGuire struck out Melky Cabrera and hit Jason Kipnis with a pitch to load the bases.
Cole replaced McGuire and retired Roberto Perez on a fielder’s choice grounder with third baseman Jefry Marte throwing home for the force out. Leonys Martin popped out to shortstop to end the inning, and Cole blanked the Indians on one hit over the next three innings to give the Angels a chance.
With Mike Trout, Justin Upton and Albert Pujols starting the game on the bench, the Angels nearly came back.
After Francisco Arcia and Kaleb Cowart struck out with runners on second and third to end the fourth, the Angels scored twice in the fifth on Jose Briceno’s single, Kole Calhoun’s RBI triple and Shohei Ohtani’s RBI single.
Kipnis hit an RBI double off Bedrosian in the sixth to push Cleveland’s lead to 4-2. The Angels loaded the bases with one out in the seventh, but Indians right-hander Cody Allen replaced left-hander Andrew Miller and got Andrelton Simmons to pop out and David Fletcher to ground out to end the inning.
Allen allowed one hit in a scoreless eighth inning and was replaced by left-hander Brad Hand, the former San Diego Padres reliever who was acquired in a July 19 trade, to start the ninth.
Calhoun led off with a single to center and was rubbed out on a pinch-hit fielder’s choice grounder by Upton. Upton took second on a wild pitch, third on Ohtani’s ground out to first and scored on Simmons’ infield single to pull the Angels to within 4-3.
But Hand struck out Fletcher to end the game for his 27th save on the season, ending the Angels’ 1-5 trip to Tampa Bay and Cleveland.