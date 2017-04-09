Albert Pujols leads Angels' 7-run rally in ninth to beat Seattle, 10-9

Albert Pujols hit his 592nd career homer and a tying two-run single in the ninth inning before Cliff Pennington's drive to the wall capped the Los Angeles Angels' rally from a six-run deficit for a 10-9 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Pennington's single drove in Mike Trout to end a preposterous comeback by the Angels, who trailed 8-1 in the seventh and 9-3 before Pujols homered to lead off the ninth against Casey Fien.

Yunel Escobar trimmed Seattle's lead with a two-out, two-run double off closer Edwin Diaz (0-1), who gave up three hits. Diaz also walked Kole Calhoun and Trout before Pujols and Pennington delivered back-to-back singles.

Robinson Cano had a three-run homer and a two-run double for the Mariners, who fell to 1-6 in miserable fashion.

Andrew Bailey (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth.

