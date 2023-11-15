Advertisement
Ron Washington introduced as Angels manager, promises to ‘run the West down’

Angels manager Ron Washington at his introductory news conference on Wednesday in Anaheim.
Angels manager Ron Washington at his introductory news conference on Wednesday in Anaheim. Washington was hired last week by the Angels.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Sarah Valenzuela
By Sarah Valenzuela
Staff WriterFollow
Ron Washington, in his introductory news conference as the newest Angels manager, made his message clear. The Angels will be a force to be reckoned with while he’s in charge.

“Our whole focus is going to be to run the [American League] West down,” Washington said on Wednesday at Angel Stadium in front of a crowd of present Angels players, alumni, media members, and team employees.

“And you can take that to the bank and deposit.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

