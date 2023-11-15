Ron Washington introduced as Angels manager, promises to ‘run the West down’
Ron Washington, in his introductory news conference as the newest Angels manager, made his message clear. The Angels will be a force to be reckoned with while he’s in charge.
“Our whole focus is going to be to run the [American League] West down,” Washington said on Wednesday at Angel Stadium in front of a crowd of present Angels players, alumni, media members, and team employees.
“And you can take that to the bank and deposit.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The 71-year-old Washington led the Texas Rangers to World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011. “He’s great. Tremendous. Outstanding. You’re not gonna find better,” one executive said.
