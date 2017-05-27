Top of the order is in fine form during Angels' 5-2 victory over the Marlins

The top three batters in the lineup reached base three times apiece as the Angels raced past Miami, 5-2, on Saturday afternoon at Marlins Park.

Cameron Maybin, Andrelton Simmons and Mike Trout each had one extra-base hit, one single and drew one walk. Two batters in, Mike Trout received a fastball down the middle from journeyman Marlins starter Vance Worley. He unloaded on it and sent the baseball 443 feet to left-center field. It was his longest home run hit anywhere but Coors Field since June 27, 2014.

Plagued by problems in the first inning this season, Angels starter JC Ramirez made progress fixing them Saturday, striking out Dee Gordon and getting Giancarlo Stanton to ground out. Christian Yelich then shot a single to right and Marcell Ozuna grounded a ball up the middle.

Ranging behind the base, rookie second baseman Nolan Fontana fielded it and flipped late to Simmons at second. Simmons then threw wildly to first. When the throw bounced into the stands, Yelich was awarded two bases and the Marlins had their first run.

Ramirez struck out Justin Bour to end the inning and faced the minimum number of Marlins through the next three innings. Twice he let a man on base, and twice he induced a double-play groundout.

In the fifth, Ramirez issued his first walk and loaded the bases on infield singles. Martin Maldonado then picked off Gordon from first base. Gordon was called safe at first, out after a review.

The Angels soon challenged for another run. Simmons rapped a one-out single to center and Trout battled Brian Ellington for an extended at-bat. The Marlins reliever threw five fastballs at 98 mph and Trout fouled each off. On pitch No. 9, Ellington pumped a 99-mph fastball and Trout struck out swinging. Pujols singled on Ellington’s next pitch, and Marlins manager Don Mattingly called in left-hander Jarlin Garcia, who struck out Luis Valbuena.

Ramirez returned for the sixth and quickly dispatched the Marlins. In the next half-inning, Ben Revere stood on deck to pinch-hit for him, but when Nolan Fontana struck out for the second out, Revere retreated and Ramirez batted, quickly grounding out.

He began the seventh at 79 pitches and finished it at 95. His afternoon ended when the Angels extended the top half of the eighth with a lengthy two-run rally. Cameron Maybin and Simmons walked and Trout singled to third base. Pujols roped a ball to the left side, speared by Marlins shortstop J.T. Riddle. Up next, Luis Valbuena blooped a single to center field. Maybin was unconvinced it would drop and stayed near third base; Simmons knew from contact and nearly lapped Maybin on the trek home.

In nine starts this season, Ramirez has improbably logged 56 1/3 innings, recorded a 3.20 earned-run average, walked just 12 men and struck out 44.

Left-hander Jose Alvarez handled the eighth inning in his 26th appearance of the season. No major leaguer has pitched more often. Alvarez is on pace to pitch in 81 games after appearing in 64 in each of the last two seasons.

Closer Bud Norris pitched the ninth inning after the Angels added another run in the top of the ninth. Maybin singled, stole his team-high 12th base of 2017 and scored on a Simmons double. Norris exited his Friday appearance after three pitches because of discomfort in his right knee, but pronounced himself fine. He gave up a harmless solo homer to Ozuna and a walk in his inning of work.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura