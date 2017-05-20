Angels' ninth-inning rally falls short in 7-5 loss to the Mets

Jose Reyes had three instrumental hits, including the 2,000th of his career, and Terry Collins made the right moves on a milestone night as the New York Mets held off the Los Angeles Angels 7-5 on Saturday.

New York gave up three runs in a nervous ninth inning before fill-in closer Addison Reed struck out pinch-hitter Danny Espinosa on a full-count fastball with the bases loaded for his sixth save.

Collins became the longest-tenured manager in team history, passing Davey Johnson (1984-90) by reaching 1,013 games with the Mets. The oldest skipper in the majors, seven days shy of his 68th birthday, massaged an unreliable bullpen through four innings after starter Zack Wheeler (3-2) unraveled in the sixth.

Leadoff man Michael Conforto scored three times, all after Reyes reached base right behind him. Neil Walker had two RBIs, and Reyes added a two-run single in a three-run eighth that featured a two-out RBI double by pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores.

Those insurance runs became crucial when Neil Ramirez, signed on Tuesday to help a tattered bullpen, failed to retire any of the three batters he faced in his Mets debut. A leadoff walk and two soft singles brought on Reed, who walked Cameron Maybin to force in a run.

Kole Calhoun hit an RBI single and Mike Trout's sacrifice fly trimmed it to 7-5 before Reed escaped. He got cleanup hitter Luis Valbuena, in an 0-for-21 slump, to foul out and then issued another walk before Espinosa whiffed.

After the final pitch, Reed exhaled in a sigh of relief and cocked his cap on his forehead with a sheepish smile on his face.

Angels rookie Alex Meyer (2-2) gave up four runs — three earned — and three hits in four-plus innings. The 6-foot-9 righty also singled on an 0-2 slider from Wheeler in his first plate appearance since high school.