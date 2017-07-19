Mike Trout goes deep as the Angels silence the Nationals 7-0

Right-hander Alex Meyer allowed only one hit in seven innings, and Mike Trout and C.J. Cron hit two-run homers to lead the Angels to a 7-0 victory Wednesday night that snapped the Washington Nationals' six-game winning streak.

The 6-foot-9 Meyer (4-5) had a perfect game until he walked Anthony Rendon with two outs in the fifth. He lost his no-hitter with two outs in the sixth when Brian Goodwin doubled down the right-field line.

Meyer, Rendon and Goodwin were all first-round draft picks by the Nationals in 2011.

Meyer had been plagued by walks this season (41 in 60 1/3 innings) but walked only one in his career-high seven innings Wednesday, while striking out seven.

David Hernandez and Jose Alvarez each threw a scoreless, hitless inning to complete the one-hit shutout.

The Angels provided Meyer with all the run support he would need with two runs in the first off Gio Gonzalez (8-5). Albert Pujols singled in the first run and Andrelton Simmons' sacrifice fly in the second.

It remained a 2-0 game until the sixth when Cron followed a walk to Pujols with a two-run homer. After Yunel Escobar singled in a run off reliever Joe Blanton in the seventh, Trout followed with his two-run homer. It was his 18th home run of the season.

Gonzalez was charged with four runs, five hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Washington outfielder Bryce Harper did not play in the nationally televised game. It was a scheduled day off.

CAPTION Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. CAPTION Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. CAPTION Highlights from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor press tour in Los Angeles promoting their Aug. 26 fight. Highlights from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor press tour in Los Angeles promoting their Aug. 26 fight. CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. CAPTION Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft.

sports@latimes.com