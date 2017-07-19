Mike Trout goes deep as the Angels silence the Nationals 7-0

Right-hander Alex Meyer allowed only one hit in seven innings, and Mike Trout and C.J. Cron hit two-run homers to lead the Angels to a 7-0 victory Wednesday night that snapped the Washington Nationals' six-game winning streak.
The 6-foot-9 Meyer (4-5) had a perfect game until he walked Anthony Rendon with two outs in the fifth. He lost his no-hitter with two outs in the sixth when Brian Goodwin doubled down the right-field line.
Meyer, Rendon and Goodwin were all first-round draft picks by the Nationals in 2011.
Meyer had been plagued by walks this season (41 in 60 1/3 innings) but walked only one in his career-high seven innings Wednesday, while striking out seven.
David Hernandez and Jose Alvarez each threw a scoreless, hitless inning to complete the one-hit shutout.
The Angels provided Meyer with all the run support he would need with two runs in the first off Gio Gonzalez (8-5). Albert Pujols singled in the first run and Andrelton Simmons' sacrifice fly in the second.
It remained a 2-0 game until the sixth when Cron followed a walk to Pujols with a two-run homer. After Yunel Escobar singled in a run off reliever Joe Blanton in the seventh, Trout followed with his two-run homer. It was his 18th home run of the season.
Gonzalez was charged with four runs, five hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings.
Washington outfielder Bryce Harper did not play in the nationally televised game. It was a scheduled day off.