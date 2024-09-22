Oscar Rios is Downey High’s go-to guy in key moments

When the Downey High football team has the ball and is trailing, coach Jack Williams holds his trust in one student: 17-year-old quarterback Oscar Rios.

“They left too much time,” Williams said Rios told him after Long Beach Millikan took a six-point lead with less than three minutes to go on Sept. 6.

And when Rios tossed a game-winning touchdown with 14 seconds left, the Purdue commit turned to his coach to remind him.

“I told you, they left too much time,” said Rios, his sixth touchdown of the game giving Downey a 69-68 victory in thrilling fashion.

Some might call him cocky, while others might say it’s confidence, but regardless, the junior has emerged as a top Southern Section quarterback in 2024. Rios has 16 total touchdowns and has Downey at 4-1 after a 35-32 loss Friday to unbeaten Mesa (Ariz.) Red Mountain ahead of Gateway League action.

Rios’ effort on the field comes from his heritage, he said.

His father is from Sinaloa, Mexico, while his mother — a Panamanian American — was raised in Compton. Rios said he wants to represent Latino athletes on the biggest stage possible.

“I turn on the game, there’s not many Latino people out there doing it big in sports,” Rios said. “Especially in football — in the NFL — you see nobody out there. That’s what drives me every day. I’m trying to make the Latino community proud.”

Rios takes advice and calls from former Downey quarterback and current Michigan State signal caller Aidan Chiles. Some recruiting experts believe Rios is already further along with his passing ability than Chiles during his junior year.

Williams said Rios’ leadership has blossomed over the last year — in his second as a starter — leading with selfless play his teammates look up to.

“He’s taking more pride in his offense,” Williams said. “When things aren’t working, he takes it upon himself. He blames himself, regardless if it’s a blown offensive line scheme, or our receiver dropping the ball, he’s the one that’s taking the blame.”

At Downey’s practice Tuesday, with defense and offense on opposite sides of the field, a defensive player ran to the sidelines grasping his collarbone after an awkward fall.

Rios darted from the opposite end zone and was already by the injured Viking player’s side moments later, checking in on his teammate’s health. That’s the type of leader the 6-foot-3 slinger is, Williams said.

He arrived at Downey after Chiles left for college. He wasn’t guaranteed a starting role when he joined the Vikings after transferring from Orange High. He was a backup quarterback on youth football teams growing up and during his freshman year at Orange.

Rios knows nothing is guaranteed — competing from behind is what he is used to. It solidified his mentality on the field and during practice, Rios said.

“I was always the backup,” Rios said. “I don’t want anybody better than me. I’m not sitting around saying I’m the best, but on the field, my mind is always no one’s better than me. I have got to work harder, 10 times harder than everybody.”

And when Downey is down, Rios is ready to have the ball in his hands.

“Whatever time we have left on the clock,” he said, “there’s no saying we’re not going to score.”