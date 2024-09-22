The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

More to Read

24. VILLA PARK (3-1); idle; vs. Mira Costa at El Modena, Friday; 23

20. DOWNEY (4-1); lost to Mesa (Ariz.) Red Mountain, 35-32; at La Mirada, Oct. 4; 18

15. SANTA MARGARITA (3-2); lost to Leuzinger, 14-13; vs. Mater Dei, Oct. 4; 6

13. LOS ALAMITOS (4-1); def. Clovis North, 35-14; vs. Gardena Serra at Westminster, Friday; 14

11. GARDENA SERRA (2-2); lost to Oaks Christian, 13-6; vs. Los Alamitos, Sept. 27; 9

8. SERVITE (4-0); idle; vs. St. Paul at Orange Coast College, Friday; 10

7. SIERRA CANYON (2-3); lost to Orange Lutheran, 33-26; at Chaminade, Oct. 4; 8

Rk., School; Last week; Next game; Previous rank

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.

Receiver Madden Williams of St. John Bosco has helped the Braves 5-0 and ranked No. 2 in the Southland.

