The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.
Rk., School; Last week; Next game; Previous rank
1. MATER DEI (4-0); def. Baltimore St. Frances, 25-14; at Santa Margarita, Oct. 4; 1
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0); def. Pittsburg, 35-14; vs. Orange Lutheran, Oct. 4; 2
3. MISSION VIEJO (5-0); def. Chandler (Ariz.) Basha, 35-28; vs. Chaparral, Friday; 3
4. JSERRA (5-0); def. Damien, 49-21; vs. Servite, Oct. 4; 4
5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-1); def. Sierra Canyon, 33-26; at St. John Bosco, Oct. 4; 5
6. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-2); def. Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty, 63-39; at Eastvale Roosevelt, Oct. 3; 7
7. SIERRA CANYON (2-3); lost to Orange Lutheran, 33-26; at Chaminade, Oct. 4; 8
8. SERVITE (4-0); idle; vs. St. Paul at Orange Coast College, Friday; 10
9. OAKS CHRISTIAN (3-2); def. Gardena Serra, 13-6; at Oxnard Pacifica, Oct. 4; 12
10. MURRIETA VALLEY (3-1); def. Riverside King, 62-6; vs. San Clemente, Friday; 11
11. GARDENA SERRA (2-2); lost to Oaks Christian, 13-6; vs. Los Alamitos, Sept. 27; 9
12. CHAPARRAL (4-0); def. Great Oak, 42-0; at Mission Viejo, Sept. 27; 13
13. LOS ALAMITOS (4-1); def. Clovis North, 35-14; vs. Gardena Serra at Westminster, Friday; 14
14. OAK HILLS (5-0); def. St. Bonaventure, 45-24; vs. Hesperia, Oct. 3; 15
15. SANTA MARGARITA (3-2); lost to Leuzinger, 14-13; vs. Mater Dei, Oct. 4; 6
16. SAN CLEMENTE (3-2); def. Chino Hills, 35-28; at Murrieta Valley, Friday; 16
17. LEUZINGER (4-0); def. Santa Margarita, 14-13; vs. Hawthorne, Friday; NR
18. INGLEWOOD (5-0); def. Oxnard Pacifica, 54-21; at Leuzinger, Oct. 4; 19
19. SIMI VALLEY (5-0); def. Thousand Oaks, 42-28; vs. St. Bonaventure, Oct. 4; 17
20. DOWNEY (4-1); lost to Mesa (Ariz.) Red Mountain, 35-32; at La Mirada, Oct. 4; 18
21. NEWBURY PARK (4-0); idle; at Ventura, Thursday; 20
22. YORBA LINDA (5-0); def. Tustin, 35-31; vs. Villa Park, Oct. 3; 21
23. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (3-2); def. Bishop Amat, 21-19; vs. Upland, Oct. 4; 22
24. VILLA PARK (3-1); idle; vs. Mira Costa at El Modena, Friday; 23
25. SAN JUAN HILLS (4-1); def. Mira Costa, 28-7; vs. Corona del Mar, Oct. 4; NR
